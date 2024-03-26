A Gentleman in Moscow: Full cast list explored

The Ben Vanstone historical drama A Gentleman in Moscow, set in the backdrop of the October Revolution, is about to premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime on March 29, 2024, with its first episode titled A Master of Circumstance.

Primetime Emmy Award winner Ewan McGregor is in the leading role of Count Alexander Rostov. The drama also features Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Leah Harvey, Johnny Harris, and Paul Ready in supporting roles. The official synopsis of A Gentleman in Moscow reads:

"Based on the 2016 novel by Amor Towles, "A Gentleman in Moscow" is set against the backdrop of post-Revolutionary Russia, where Count Alexander Rostov is stripped of his title and material wealth, and placed under house arrest for life in a grand Moscow hotel."

"Unlikely friendships, fleeting romance and the hotel's occupants open the Count's eyes to the hidden wonders of the hotel, and the enduring power of human connection. After losing everything, he must learn that true riches are found in love, courage and community." It continues.

The full cast list of A Gentleman in Moscow explored

1) Ewan McGregor as Count Alexander Rostov

The Trainspotting actor, Ewan McGregor, has been tapped to play the protagonist in the series, Count Alexander Ilyich Rostov. As the Count returns to Russia from Paris, he is sentenced to house arrest in an attic at the Metropolis Hotel by a Bolshevik council.

The Scottish actor rose to prominence with Lipstick on Your Collar (1993) and gained popularity with the portrayal of heroin addict Mark Renton in Trainspotting. His performance in the third season of Fargo as brothers Ray and Emmit Stussy won him the Golden Globe for Best Actor—Miniseries or Television Film.

2) Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Anna Urbanova

The American actor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, takes on the role of the enigmatic on-screen actor, Anna Urbanova. The trailer released on March 5, 2024, showcases Elizabeth Winstead and the Count pursuing a romantic affair despite all dangers.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead had her first big-screen appearance in the NBC soap opera Passions (1999–2000) as she played Jessica Bennett. She is known for her notable performances as Ramona Flowers in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010) and Hera Syndulla in the Star Wars series Ahsoka (2023).

3) Alexa Goodall as Nina

The upcoming series A Gentleman in Moscow has Alexa Goodall play the role of Nina at the age of six, as shown in the official trailer. Nina is a Ukrainian girl who befriends the Count during his arrest, and together they explore the nooks and crannies of the Metropolis Hotel.

Expand Tweet

The English actor is known for her appearances in Lockwood & Co. (2023) and The Devil's Hour (2022).

Supporting cast details explored

Below are the supporting cast members in A Gentleman in Moscow:

Johnny Harris as Osip Glebnikov

Beau Gadsdon as Sofia

Leah Harvey as Marina Samarova

Paul Ready as Prince Nikolai Petrov

Alexa Goodall as Nina Kulikova

John Heffernan as "The Bishop" Leplevsky

Lyès Salem as Andrey Duras

Fehinti Balogun as Mikhail "Mishka" Mindich

Björn Hlynur Haraldsson as Emily Zhukovsky

Dee Ahluwalia as Audrius

Anastasia Hille as Olga

Jason Forbes as Nachevko

Stay tuned for more news and updates on A Gentleman in Moscow as the air date nears.