Where to watch A Gentleman in Moscow? Everything we know about series adaptation of the famous novel

The much-awaited television series A Gentleman in Moscow tells the tale of Count Alexander Rostov, a Russian aristocrat banished to an attic room in the opulent Metropol Hotel, following the Russian Revolution. It is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Amor Towles.

The eight episodes of the show, directed by Sam Miller and starring Ewan McGregor as Count Rostov, will debut on Paramount Plus with Showtime and can be watched on the platform. Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Leah Harvey, and other notable actors feature in the series alongside McGregor.

The showrunner, executive producer, and writer of the series is Ben Vanstone. For the first time, the novel has been adapted for the screen, and this version promises to be an engrossing look at Rostov's life inside the hotel during turbulent historical times.

Where can I watch the series A Gentleman in Moscow?

Beginning on March 29, 2024, the Showtime plan in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia will allow viewers to watch the television series on Paramount Plus.

Additionally, the program will make its premiere on May 17 on Paramount Plus in South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Latin America, and Austria, following which, it will air in Japan.

How old is Count Alexander Rostov in A Gentleman in Moscow? More about Rostov and other main characters

At the age of thirty, Count Alexander Rostov from A Gentleman in Moscow gets sentenced to house arrest by a Bolshevik court for being an unapologetic aristocrat.

Count Alexander Rostov, a charming and witty gentleman under house arrest, is the main character of the book. He is adjusting to life at the Metropol Hotel. Nina, a young girl who befriends Rostov and ultimately gives him custody of her daughter Sofia, is another important character.

The main focus of the story is on The Bishop, who faces opposition from Sofia, Nina's daughter who becomes Rostov's ward, Anna, an actress and Rostov's lover, Mishka, Rostov's friend, and Anna herself.

Is there romance in A Gentleman in Moscow?

Yes, there is romance in the book, which centers on the love affair between opera singer Anna Urbanova and Count Alexander Rostov.

A Gentleman in Moscow depicts a gentle and lasting romance against the backdrop of the Count's life at the Metropol Hotel while he was under house arrest. Themes of class, responsibility, and friendship are all entwined with this romantic angle.

What is the irony in A Gentleman in Moscow?

In Towles' novel, the irony resides in the Count's notion that a gentleman ought to view a mirror with suspicion. The idea that mirrors, which are typically thought to reflect truth, should be regarded with skepticism, lends irony to the Count's persona and definition of what it means to be a gentleman.

This clever turn of events subverts accepted notions and emphasizes the nuance and complexity of the Count's persona in the story.

Who does the protagonist meet at the end of the book A Gentleman in Moscow?

Count Alexander Rostov meets opera singer Anna Urbanova at the end of the book and the two of them develop a strong and lasting romantic bond. Anna is described as being graceful, passionate, and gifted.

She embodies a sense of sophistication and grace that matches the Count's refined manner. Their chance encounter at a local pub marks the end of their story and represents a coming together of like-minded individuals.

A Gentleman in Moscow will debut on Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME on Friday, March 29, 2024.