“Now I can shout loudly” – Bayern Munich star hires opera singer to help him find his voice on the pitch

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano has interestingly hired an opera singer in a bid to improve his communication on the pitch.

Upamecano, 24, is one of the most highly-rated defenders in the world at the moment. He is a regular for Bayern Munich and featured prominently for France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

As a central defender, the Frenchman is often responsible for marshaling the rest of his teammates on the pitch. It thus means that Upamecano has to be loud and clear throughout the 90 minutes of a match.

However, according to German daily Bild [via The Daily Star], the former RB Leipzig star has had problems with his vocal cords. This often led to him having a sore throat after matches.

After the issue got in his way several times, Upamecano finally decided to address it. The Bayern Munich defender has personally hired an opera singer to help him communicate better on the pitch.

The said Opera singer is said to have been aiding the player to put less strain on his vocal cords during games. It has in turn seemingly helped him converse with his teammates louder and longer.

Upamecano has now lifted the lid on how working with the professional has helped him. The Bayern Munich man also revealed that the singer taught him exercises to communicate better. He said:

“We sang together, he taught me exercises. Now I can shout loudly, I can give instructions all over the pitch."

How has Upamecano fared for Bayern Munich?

Upamecano caught the attention of several top clubs across Europe during his four-and-a-half-year stint with Leipzig. After being linked with many teams, he eventually joined Bayern Munich in 2021.

The Bundesliga giants notably forked out a sum of €42.5 million to acquire the defender's services. However, he struggled to have an immediate impact during his first season at the Allianz Arena.

Upamecano, though, has seemingly returned to his best this season, starting all but one of their league matches so far. He helped the team keep six clean sheets in those matches, while also providing an assist.

He has also made nine appearances in other competitions for the club so far this campaign. He notably helped the team keep six clean sheets and win each of those matches.

Upamecano played an important role on the French national team's road to the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar. He started five of their seven matches in the tournament.

