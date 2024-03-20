Who is Usami Fuji in the Shogun series? The character's current plot dynamics explored

Usami Fuji, portrayed by Japanese actor Moeka Hoshi, is a pivotal figure in the Japanese-American historical drama television miniseries, Shogun, which was released on February 27, 2024. Usami is the granddaughter of Hiromatsu, second in command to the formidable financial magnate, Toranaga.

Based on James Clavell's critically acclaimed 1975 novel, the five-episode mini-series follows daring English sailor John Blackthorne as he seeks to control medieval Japan's power dynamics by allying with Toranaga. A tale of mystery, betrayal, and redemption, Shogun follows the clash between these two ambitious men and an enigmatic female warrior.

As events in Shogun progress, a tragic development befalls Usami's character, altering her fate forever. In a society where political intrigue and social expectations rule, the story intrigues fans to delve deeper into her character as she attempts to establish her path.

Shogun's Usami Fuji is Toda Hiromatsu's granddaughter

The 15th and 16th centuries in Japan's Sengoku period marked a difficult time. Usami Fuji, the unfortunate Shogun, is perhaps the best example of that. Fuji is Toda Hiromatsu's (Tokuma Nishioka) granddaughter by her high birth. As a result, her existence is characterized by dignity and comfort.

Sadly, everything comes crumbling down in the first episode of Shogun, when Osaka's Council of Regents and Lord Toranaga get into a power fight. To protect Toranaga's reputation, Tadayoshi, Fuji's husband, insults the Council, offending them. Thus, he pays a high price for it.

To keep the truce in place, he decides to perform a suicide ritual for the family's honor and kills himself and his son. That causes Fuji's entire world to crumble. All she is left with are the ashes of her family.

In episode four, she is propositioned to become the consort of John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), the cruel English maritime pilot. She skillfully prolongs the duration of her role as his consort from six months to one year. This is because, to be a consort meant not just to be a sexual partner but also his legally wedded wife, which was far more humiliating for Fuji.

When Fuji is given away by Lord Toranaga, her family's samurai heritage also becomes legitimate to Blackthorne. There is now greater credibility behind Blackthorne's prestigious title of Hatamoto.

Eventually, Fuji becomes Mariko and Blackthorne's bodyguard. Blackthorne treats her well and gives her freedom in his home, especially after she defends him from the men of Toranaga. They develop comradeship by exchanging gifts of guns and swords.

Who plays Usami Fuji in Shogun?

Moeka Hoshi plays Usami Fuji in Shogun. She's one of Shogun's tragic characters, who loses her husband and son to societal rituals in the first episode. Before the character has time to mourn and heal from the tragedy, her fate takes a massive turn.

A Japanese actor and dancer, Hoshi made her acting debut in 2017, in Million Yen Women. A Bachelor's degree holder in German literature, Hoshi has, in the last several years, starred in numerous Japanese TV series and films.

Two of her recent films are Ikitete Gomen Nasai and 100 Mankai Ieba Yokatta. Other films and TV shows she starred in are On the Street, Towako Omameda and Her Three Ex-husbands, and Why Didn't I Tell You a Million Times?

The first two episodes of Shogun debuted on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, on FX and Hulu. Up until April 23, subsequent episodes are expected to be released every week.