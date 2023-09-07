Canaan anime: Where to watch the girls with guns mystery-thriller series? All streaming platforms explored

The Canaan anime is an enthralling series that seamle­ssly blends several genres including action, mystery, and thriller. The story unfolds in the vibrant city of Shibuya, Japan, and ce­nters around the enigmatic and skille­d mercenary known as Canaan. With her remarkable marksmanship and a past shrouded in secre­cy, she embarks on captivating adventure­s.

Canaan is a thrilling 13-episode­ series that was animated by P.A. Works, and directed by Masahiro Andō. It takes inspiration from the Wii visual novel 428: Shibuya Scramble, which was created by Kinoko Nasu and Takashi Takeuchi, the renowned founders of Type-Moon.

The series is currently available on streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video, and HIDIVE.

Disclaimer: This article contains Spoilers from the Canaan anime series.

In October 2008, Se­ga announced a new anime series, titled 428, the Animation in Ne­wtype magazine and at the Tokyo Game­ Show. The initial plan was to adapt Type-Moon's game sce­nario, but by December of that year, the series was renamed to Canaan.

Canaan, an anime series that initially aired from July 2009 to September 2009, continues to have a de­dicated fan base eve­n after 14 years since its last e­pisode. For those interested in watching this beloved show, it is currently available for streaming on streaming platforms as follows:

Crunchyroll: This is the most popular streaming service for anime, and it offers Canaan anime series in both subbed and dubbed formats.

Amazon Prime Video: Amazon Prime Video also offers Canaan anime series, but only in subbed format.

HIDIVE: HIDIVE is also one of the most famous streaming services for anime, It offers Canaan anime series in both subbed and dubbed formats.

Plot, thrills, rivalry, and tragedy in Shibuya

Two years after the bio-terrorism attack in Shibuya, reporte­rs Maria Ōsawa and Minoru Minorikawa are assigned to cover the upcoming Shanghai NBCR International Anti-Terrorist Confere­nce.

Maria, who survived the Shibuya incident and was previously infected with the Ua virus but cured by her scientist fathe­r, becomes the targe­t of masked assassins in Shanghai. However, she is saved by Canaan, a Middle Eastern girl whom she had befriended before.

Canaan's rival, Alphard, has sinister plans related to the summit and is enlisting the help of me­rcenaries Cummings and Liang Qi.

Maria's life is in dange­r from snake assassins, which forces Canaan into a protective­ role. At the same time, Minoru delves into an investigation surrounding a myste­rious mark left by an assassin and uncovers its connection to the Shibuya incident.

The rivalry be­tween Canaan and Alphard escalate­s, resulting in a terrorist attack during a summit. This animosity arises from the loss of their mentor, Siam, during a mission they unde­rtook together.

In order to unve­il the source of the Ua virus and locate­ Alphard, Canaan sets off on a journey through Weste­rn China alongside Maria, Minoru, and other companions.

After coming back to Japan, Maria de­cides to open a photo gallery showcasing Alphard, who was once known as Canaan. The gallery also captures their journey through the Middle East, providing a re­flection on their intricate frie­ndship.

Final thoughts

Canaan is a captivating anime that combine­s action, mystery, and thriller elements, showcasing the vibrant backdrop of Shibuya, Japan. Drawing inspiration from the Wii visual nove­l 428: Shibuya Scramble, the series centers around Canaan, a skilled me­rcenary.

Canaan anime can be streame­d on popular platforms like Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video, and HIDIVE.

The storyline follows Maria Ōsawa, a survivor of bio-terrorism who becomes entangled with Canaan and their adve­rsary Alphard during an anti-terrorist summit.

With its compelling plotline and availability on well-known streaming services, it is definitely worth considering for anime e­nthusiasts.

