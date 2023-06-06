Across the Spider-Verse villain: How The Spot’s origin is different in the comics

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse introduced moviegoers to one of the most interesting supervillains, The Spot. Being a C-list Spider-Man villain, he had mostly been treated as a joke in all the Spider-Man stories of the comics. But Across the Spider-Verse transformed him into a formidable entity by making him a multiversal threat.

Writers Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham have used him and his powers very creatively in Across the Spider-Verse. He may have been a difficult villain to portray in live-action, but animation allowed the creatives to maximize his potential, offering superhero movie fans something new to look forward to.

But his origins in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are a bit different from the comics.

The Spot’s comic book origin

The Spot in Spider-Man comics (Image via Marvel)

The Spot, aka Dr. Jonathan Ohnn, first appeared in December 1984’s The Spectacular Spider-Man #97. He was a scientist specializing in interdimensional travel and worked for Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin. The Spot was created by writer Peter David and artist Rick Leonardi,

Fisk ordered him to replicate the powers of the Marvel hero Cloak, who is popularly known to work with another hero, Dagger. Kingpin wanted Cloak’s ability to create portals out of his own being for himself. So, Dr. Jonathan Ohnn conducted an experiment that went sideways.

Working late in his lab, he thought that he had figured out how to create Cloak’s powers. But after his experiment, he wound up in a different dimension which was one-half light and one-half dark. This dimension was filled with various small black portals that led to other realities.

The Spot’s transformation (Image via Marvel)

So, presuming that the only way to return to his Earth dimension was going through one of those portals, he did that. But by this time, a lot of those portals had gotten attached to his body. As a result, he himself gained the ability to create black holes or "spots" that allow him to teleport through space.

These spots can also serve as portals to other dimensions across the multiverse. So, the supervillain used his newfound powers for criminal activities and became a recurring Spider-Man antagonist.

Besides Spider-Man stories, he also appeared in various other Marvel Comics stories, going up against superheroes such as Daredevil and The Punisher. But in Sony’s Spider-Man universe (SSU), he is the arch-nemesis of Miles Morales.

How The Spot’s origin is different in SSU

Miles Morales vs. The Spot (Image via Sony)

The origin of this Across the Spider-Verse villain has a few similar elements. For instance, Kingpin was indirectly involved in it as it happened during the climax of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Dr. Jonathan Ohnn was originally responsible for turning Miles Morales into Spider-Man.

Like the comics, he was also experimenting with interdimensional travel in the SSU. As a result of his experiments, he brought a radioactive Spider from Earth-42 to Earth-1610. That spider eventually bit Miles and he became Spider-Man.

But later, Spider-Man’s battle against Kingpin led to the explosion of the Super-Collider. Unfortunately for Ohnn, he was in the vicinity of that battle and got caught in the explosion, causing his skin to turn white and a few interdimensional black spots to appear on his body. He became a walking talking interdimensional portal that was the key to unlocking Multiversal travel.

The Spot in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Image via Sony)

But most importantly, this is how he became the arch-nemesis of Miles Morales. After all, he was responsible for turning Miles into Spidey, and Miles was responsible for turning him into the Spot. As it turned out, the spots on his body were only limited. He needed more energy produced from Super Colliders to gain more spots.

So, he began to find more dimensions with Super Colliders and went through many of them one by one. After going through the Super Collider on Spider-Man India’s Earth-50101, he grew very strong. Ultimately, almost his entire body turned into a black interdimensional portal, as there were only a few spots of his skin left.

Now in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, he plans to show Miles of Earth-1610 that he is no joke. With his powers, he has become the biggest threat to the entire Multiverse!

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse hits theaters on March 29, 2024.

