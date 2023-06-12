Across the Spider-Verse: What did Miguel inject himself with?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse left fans with many burning questions due to its cliffhanger ending. Among them was a question involving Miguel O'Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099, which was set up in the film. Several amazing Spider-Men went after Miles Morales, but the most prominent of them all was Miguel.

He is very different compared to all the other Spider-Men. Not only is he more serious in his demeanor, but his physical appearance and attributes are also unlike those of other Spider-people. On top of that, fans saw him injecting something into his body and were left asking what exactly that was.

Spider-Man 2099 might have injected himself with a drug in Across the Spider-Verse

Miguel O’Hara in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Image via Sony)

For those uninitiated about Miguel’s comic history, he is a genius in the field of genetics who worked for an organization called Alchemax. That’s where he conducted an experiment on himself and turned into a half-spider, half-human individual.

Along with his web-slinging and wall-crawling powers, the forcible fusion of a Spider’s DNA with his DNA led to the growth of talons on his feet and hands. He also gained fangs like that of a Vampire. However, the real reason he performed the DNA fusion experiment on himself was to overcome his drug addiction.

Miguel used Rapture in the comics (Image via Marvel)

Before becoming Spider-Man, he was addicted to a powerful drug called Rapture that binds to the user’s DNA. So, in order to break his addiction to the drug, he performed a genetic experiment on himself. As a result, he was able to overcome his Rapture addiction, but in turn, he was transformed into a half-spider being.

While there are no injections related to Spider-Man 2099 in the comics, it is possible that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s Miguel could be using a version of Rapture. In Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, he might be addicted to Rapture even after getting his powers.

The purpose of Miguel’s mysterious injection

Spider-Man 2099 in Across the Spider-Verse (Image via Sony)

There are a few other possibilities for which Miguel could be using Rapture in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The first of them is that it could be a power enhancer. Miguel used a sort of Super Soldier serum in his initial experiments. So, it’s also possible that this version of Rapture keeps his powers stable or even enhances them.

This way, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe could be offering a little twist to what happened in the comics. The injection might also be used to keep his DNA consistent and prevent him from becoming a 100% spider, or perhaps a full-fledged blood-sucking Vampire.

The second option sounds more interesting because who wouldn’t want to see Miguel turn into a giant Spider in Beyond the Spider-Verse? But, the first one seems far likelier because of the situation that Miguel is currently in. He is supposed to go after Miles. So, while taking him on, he’d probably need the extra jolt of energy that the injection will provide.

Across the Spider-Verse provided no clues about the mysterious injection but we can be sure that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will solve the mystery behind it.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is scheduled to release on March 29, 2024.

