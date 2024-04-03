Apples Never Fall on Peacock: Full cast list

The new mystery drama, Apples Never Fall, is a miniseries based on Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name. It has been directed by Chris Sweeney and Dawn Shadforth and released on March 14, 2024.

Featuring the American Beauty actor, Annette Bening, in the pivotal role, Apples Never Fall boasts an ensemble cast featuring Sam Neill, Jake Lacy, Georgia Flood, and Alison Brie among others. The official synopsis of the show as per Rotten Tomatoes reads:

"Everyone in West Palm Beach knows the Delaney family because of their long-running tennis academy. But when Joy and Stan retire -- and when a wounded, young woman arrives on their doorstep -- the entire family's world is turned upside-down. And when Joy, the Delaney matriarch, suddenly goes missing, her four children are left to piece together everything they thought they knew about their parents."

Apples Never Fall comprises seven episodes and has been developed by Melanie Marnich.

The full cast of Apples Never Fall - Details explored

1) Annette Bening as Joy Delaney

Annette Bening plays the role of Joy Delaney - the matriarch and the helicopter mother in the series. Joy is married to Stan Delaney (Sam Neill) and is the mother of four children - Troy (Jake Lacy), Logan (Conor Merrigan Turner), Brooke (Essie Randles), and Savannah (Georgia Flood).

The American actor is well-known for her roles in Being Julia (2004), The Kids Are All Right (2010) and American Beauty (1999), and more. Her career took a turn when she starred in The Grifters (1990) alongside Anjelica Huston, John Cusack, and others.

She most recently made headlines after her appearance in Nyad (2023), in which she played Diana Nyad. The role earned her a Best Actress nomination at the 2024 Academy Awards.

2) Sam Neill as Stan Delaney

Sam Neill plays the role of Stan Delaney, the temperamental father in the family. He was the face of the Delaney Academy and coached several athletes other the years.

The Northern Irish-New Zealander actor shot to fame after playing Smith in Sleeping Dogs (1977). He also played Dr. Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise and appeared in Peaky Blinders (2013) and Rick and Morty (2019) as well.

3) Jake Lacy as Troy Delaney

The American actor, Jake Lacy, plays the eldest son who works as a stock trader, Troy Delaney, in Apples Never Fall. He had a rather successful tennis career and is seen having distinct memories of his dad's temper.

The actor is popularly known for his role as Pete Miller in the final season of The Office. He recently played Shane Patton in the HBO series The White Lotus, for which he received a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. He also took on pivotal roles in Obvious Child (2014) and The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (2023).

4) Alison Brie as Amy Delaney

Alison Brie plays Joy and Stan's eldest daughter, Amy Delaney, who works as a spiritual life coach. She tries her best to navigate through the challenges in her life while sharing an apartment with graduate students.

Brie found popularity when she played Trudy Campbell in the series Mad Men (2007–2015). She then went on to star in Community (2009–2015), GLOW (2017–2019), The Lego Movie (2014), and Somebody I Used to Know (2023).

Brie was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards and two Critics' Choice Awards for her role in GLOW. She also received a Screen Actors Guild Award for her work in Mad Men.

The additional cast of Apples Never Fall

The supporting cast of Peacock's new series includes the following actors:

Conor Merrigan Turner as Logan Delaney

Essie Randles as Brooke Delaney

Madeleine Jones as Claire Delaney

Georgia Flood as Savannah

Jeanine Serralles as Detective Elena Camacho

Dylan Thuraisingham as Detective Ethan Remy

Nate Mann as Simon Barrington

Katrina Lenk as Lucia Fortino

Ana Maria Belo as Caro Azinovic

Giles Matthey as Harry Haddad

Timm Sharp as Monty Fortino

Paula Andrea Placido as Gina Solis

Pooja Shah as Indira Chaundry

All seven episodes of Apples Never Fall are currently available to stream on Peacock.