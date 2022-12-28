Avatar 2 has a major death that movie-goers are not ready for yet

Amid all the questions originating from the release of Avatar 2, there is one that is probably going to crush fans' hearts more than any other - "Who dies in Avatar 2?" Will Neytiri die? Or will we see Jake Sully die while defending his alien foster home?

The film is full of pretty brutal action sequences, and brutal action always comes with the possibility that someone might get killed amid all the fighting. The plot of Avatar 2 is set nearly a decade after the events that unfolded in the first movie.

The first Avatar movie was also full of action sequences, and featured the deaths of many characters, including Dr. Grace Augustine, Colonel Miles Quaritch, Michelle Rodriguez's character being killed off in a plane crash, and many other Na'vi who died when the RDA soldiers destroyed the Hometree of the Omaticaya clan.

Avatar 2 also has its fair share of drama in the story. That being said, here's everything about the characters that die in the film.

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Avatar: The Way of Water

Which major and supporting characters die in Avatar 2?

Neteyam on Avatar: The Way of Water's promotional poster (Image credits: 20th Century Fox)

Perhaps the biggest death and the death of the only major character in Avatar 2 is Neteyam, the eldest son of Jake and Neytiri.

In the later stages of the movie, Colonet Quaritch takes Lo'ak, Tuk, and Tsireya prisoner. Seeing two of his children hostage along with the Metkayina girl, Jake sees no other option but to surrender. However, the tulkun named Payakan attacks the boat in a fit of rage, after which the boat starts sinking.

As Jake gets to saving the trapped hostages, he tells Neteyam to stay out of harm's way. Like any other plot, Neteyam did not listen to his father and followed Jake to free his siblings. They managed to save the hostages from sinking and make their escape. However, after they resurface, it is revealed that Neteyam is shot and dies of the bullet wound inflicted by Quaritch.

Meanwhile, those holding their breaths about Jake Sully or Neytiri dying in Avatar 2 can take a sigh of relief as the characters are very much alive till the end of the film.

The creators have some big plans for Neytiri's character in the upcoming Avatar movies

Neytiri with her father's bow in Avatar: The Way of Water (Image credits: 20th Century Studios)

While the trailer had some fans wondering whether Neytiri and Jake die in the movie, both live until the very end. Furthermore, according to producer John Landau, fans shouldn't expect Neytiri to die in the upcoming project as well, as the character is set to appear in Avatar 5.

In the same interview with Gizmodo, Landau said,

"In movie five there is a section of the story where we go to Earth. And we go to it to open people’s eyes, open Neytiri’s eyes, to what exists on Earth."

He further added:

"Earth is not just represented by the RDA [the evil organization in the film; the abbreviation stands for Resources Development Administration], just like you’re defined by the choices you make in life, not all humans are bad. Not all Na’vi are good. And that’s the case here on Earth. And we want to expose Neytiri to that."

Avatar 2 also could've had another major death if Quaritch had been killed. However, Jake confronts Quaritch and chokes him to near death only to leave him aboard the sinking ship. Eventually, the villainous colonel survives to fight another day.

