Does Neytiri die in Avatar 2? Explained

James Cameron's Avatar 2 is running strong across theatres, with Jake and Neytiri now turned into a big family. However, to keep their tribe and family safe, they are forced to leave the Omaticaya clan and seek a haven among the Metkayina clan. Here, the audience is introduced to several elements of Pandora along with four new important characters, including Tonowari, Ronal, Aonung, and Tsireya.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Avatar: The Way of Water.

Avatar: The Way of Water spends its long runtime building up new characters. Jake and Neytiri’s sons and daughters, Neteyam, Lo’ak, Kiri, Tuk, and Spider, begin to play vital roles in the film while the older ones take a back seat. However, with the film gaining popularity as it plays in theaters across the globe, one frequently asked question on the internet is – Does Neytiri die in Avatar 2?

Well, anyone who has seen Avatar 2 would know that she survives!

Neytiri puts up a brave fight against Miles Quaritch at the end of Avatar 2

Zoe Saldana as Neytiri in Avatar 2 (Image via 20th Century Studios)

13 years after the release of the first installment in the Avatar film franchise, Zoe Saldana reprises her role as Neytiri in the sequel movie. However, the importance of both Jake and Neytiri is mostly felt in the first and the third acts as James Cameron spends a lot of time developing other new characters and plot devices.

Still, Neytiri does come into play quite significantly in the final battle against Miles Quaritch and his forces when the audience gets to see yet another display of her unparalleled archery skills. She even threatens to kill Spider while striking a bargain with Quaritch, who was holding Kiri hostage. Interestingly, that works as the villain submits to Neytiri’s convincing act.

As the climactic battle at the end of the film gets intense, Neytiri and her husband find themselves trapped when the whaling vessel they were fighting on begins to sink. Soon enough, Jake gets rescued by his son Lo'ak and Payakan. Meanwhile, Neytiri and her youngest child, Tuk, are saved by the aquatic creatures that Kiri summons. However, both parents end up witnessing the death of their eldest son, Neteyam, in the process.

While Neytiri played a crucial part in the final act of Avatar 2, there has also been a possibility that the character might die in the franchise's upcoming film.

Why Neytiri could die in Avatar 3

Neytiri in Avatar 2 (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Despite surviving in the latest Avatar outing, it is possible that Neytiri would die in Avatar 3. As mentioned earlier, the second film of the franchise has built up a few characters who could take the series forward in the absence of Jake, Neytiri, and Quaritch, which is why Lo’ak, Kiri, and Spider will become important figures by the time viewers get to see Avatar 4 and 5.

With the children taking a leadership role in the future, it is possible that one of the two elders may die in Avatar 3. Since Jake is the main protagonist, it's unlikely that he will die until the fourth or fifth installment of the franchise. However, James Cameron could strike a huge gut punch by killing off Neytiri in Avatar 3.

Zoe Saldana as Neytiri in Avatar (Image via 20th Century Studios)

After all, Zoe Saldana claimed she is sick of starring in these tiresome franchise films. In a recent interview with Women's Wear Daily, she said that she feels stuck in Disney’s franchise movies:

"I feel that for the last 10 years of my life, I've been just stuck. I felt stuck doing these franchises. I'm very grateful for the opportunities that they provided, from collaborating with amazing directors and getting to meet cast members that I consider friends and getting to play a role that fans, especially children, love."

She added:

"But it also meant that I felt artistically stuck in my craft of not being able to expand or grow or challenge myself by playing different sorts of genres and different roles."

James Gunn is already ending the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise with Vol. 3. Hence, Cameron might give her an exit from the Avatar franchise by killing her off in the upcoming movie, which will arrive on December 20, 2024.

Poll : Will Neytiri die in Avatar 3? Yes Heck No! 0 votes