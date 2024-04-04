Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17: Full cast list

The upcoming sci-fi film by Warner Bros. Pictures, Mickey 17, is highly anticipated among fans as Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho's next project is in collaboration with Robert Pattinson. Besides Pattinson as the protagonist Mickey Barnes, the rest of the cast list includes big names such as Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is based on the 2022 Edward Ashton novel titled Mickey7 and the screenplay has been written by Bong Joon Ho himself. The official synopsis reads:

"A disposable employee is sent on a human expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact."

Full cast list of Mickey 17 - Details explored

1) Robert Pattinson as Mickey Barnes

The Tenet star has been tapped to play the protagonist, Mickey Barnes. Barnes is a space explorer and an "expendable" who is sent out to colonize the ice planet of Niflheim. 37 year old English actor Robert Pattinson, will be collaborating with Bong Joon Ho in the upcoming American science fiction.

Pattison has recently appeared in Matt Reeves' The Batman (2022) and has previously received several accolades for his performances in The Lighthouse (2019), The King (2019) and High Life (2018).

2) Steven Yeun as Berto

The critically acclaimed American-Korean actor, Steven Yeun, plays Mickey's friend and associate Berto in the film. According to Edward Ashton's book, Berto leaves Mickey behind on Niflheim to die when he falls into a cavern.

Yeun's breakthrough came when he played Glenn Rhee in the AMC series The Walking Dead (2010–2016). He earned acclaim for his roles as Ben in Burning (2018) and Jacob Yi in Minari (2020). He became the first Asian American actor to earn a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Minari.

3) Naomi Ackie as Nasha Adjaya

The 31-year-old English actor, Naomi Ackie, plays the role of Mickey's love interest Nasha Adjaya in Mickey 17. Naomi Sarah Ackie made her debut as Jen in the BBC drama Doctor Who in 2015. She went on to play Bonnie in The End of the F***ing World (2019) and Alicia in Master of None (2021).

Naomi Ackie is known for playing Jannah in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) and Whitney Houston in the biopic Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (2022).

4) Toni Collette as Gwen Johansen

The role of Gwen Johansen in Mickey 17 will be filled by Golden Globe winner Toni Collette. Gwen Johansen works as a recruiter who hires Mickey Barnes as an expendable and explains the different conditions under which he may be required to die.

Toni Collette was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy and a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in United States of Tara (2009-2011). She has appeared in Little Miss Sunshine (2006), Hereditary (2018), and I'm Thinking of Ending Things (2020).

5) Mark Ruffalo as Hieronymous Marshall

Coming fresh from the success of Poor Things (2023), Mark Ruffalo plays Commander Hieronymous Marshall in Mickey 17. While further plot and cast details have not been disclosed yet, Ruffalo will portray the role of the colony commander who is not especially inclined toward Mickey Barnes.

Besides playing Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Mark Ruffalo has received acclaim for The Normal Heart (2015) and I Know This Much Is True (2020).

Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17 has been slated for release on January 31, 2025.