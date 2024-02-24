Robert Pattinson's look for the latest Dior Homme Cologne campaign wins the internet: “Ageless beauty”

Robert Pattinson's new visuals for the latest Dior Homme Cologne campaign created a huge buzz on the internet. Fans are awestruck by the new masculine look of the English actor. On February 23, 2024, Dior Beauty shared the first look of Robert for the campaign with a caption that said:

"'If you want another kind of love, I’ll wear a mask for you.' Dior Homme Cologne represents the elegance of simplicity. It’s an individual scent, just for you."

The whole fandom went crazy when they saw Robert Pattinson behind the new Dior product. People are saying that he is ageless, and his beauty perfectly matches the vibe of the new product.

Fans are in love with the new looks of Robert Pattinson for the Dior Homme Cologne campaign (Image via @diorbeauty/Instagram)

People are obsessed with the new visuals of Robert Pattinson for Dior Homme Cologne

Since 2013, Robert Pattinson has been capturing all the fans' attention with the Dior Homme fragrance. Some of his popular Dior Homme fragrance campaigns from 2013 are a black-and-white short film with Camille Rowe featuring the Dior Homme Eau advertisement and a monochrome campaign shot by Peter Lindbergh.

Now, almost a decade later, the English actor is back again with the Dior Homme fragrance. This time, he became the face of a brand new version of Dior Eau de Cologne with fresh and musky notes. Robert Pattinson is seen in the Dior photographs sporting a simple white T-shirt and black pants.

Additionally, the luxury fashion brand shared a short Instagram reel in which the actor is wearing a black leather jacket paired with a white T-shirt. Fans are impressed with these new visuals of him. According to the fans, Pattinson is like a glittering diamond, and Instagram was filled with many more admiring comments like these. Here are some of the comments from the Dior Instagram posts.

Fans are mesmerized by the new looks of Robert for the Dior campaign (Image via @diorbeauty)

People are wanting him more after seeing his Dior Homme Cologne campaign (Image via @diorbeauty)

What is the new Dior Homme Cologne?

Dior has launched a new version of their classic Homme Cologne that features Calabrian Bergamot, Moroccan Grapefruit Blossom, and White Musks. As described by the brand:

"An enveloping trail that has all the casual charm of a timeless white shirt: Dior Homme Cologne represents the elegance of simplicity. It's an intimate scent, just for you. For this fragrance, the Dior Perfumer-Creator revisits the freshness of eau de Cologne around Grapefruit Blossom, refining and imbuing it with a musky sensuality."

The new Dior Eau de Cologne is available in three sizes: 75 ml, 125 ml, and 200 ml. Prices are approximately between $98 and $194. People who want to buy the product can visit Dior Beauty. However, the product is currently only available via the Korean website of Dior Beauty.