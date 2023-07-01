Emilia Clarke ignites speculation about a possible Star Wars reappearance

A recent video featuring Emilia Clarke, known for her role in Game of Thrones and Solo: A Star Wars Story, has set off a whirlwind of theories among fans suggesting that her character, Qi'ra, might be poised for a comeback in the far-off galactic realm.

To date, Clarke's Star Wars acting credits tally at one, but the palpable yearning from fans for her swift return has been hard to ignore. Moreover, Qi'ra, Clarke's character, has been given more life in other formats, including comic books and novels. This multifaceted approach hints that the Star Wars universe still has many untold tales concerning Qi'ra.

Hints about her possible reappearance had been previously dropped, suggesting that she might be featured in the MandoVerse. Jon Favreau, the writer of The Mandalorian, has been reported to be quite fond of the Solo movie, adding to the speculation.

Emilia Clarke's cryptic response fuels speculation about a potential Star Wars comeback

Emilia Clarke's enigmatic reply leaves everyone wondering: Will Qi'ra return to the Star Wars galaxy? (Image via Lucasfilm)

An intriguing clip from a recent Secret Invasion interview was brought to public attention when Twitter user @mcuwaititi posted it.

In the snippet, Emilia Clarke, known for her role in Star Wars and currently involved in Marvel projects, is questioned by MCU co-actor Ben Mendelsohn about whether she would consider "revisiting [her] Star Wars character."

Mendelsohn's unexpected query catches Clarke off guard, resulting in a momentary fluster. She stammers, "Well, you know what... Um...", clearly thrown off balance.

Quickly detecting her discomfort, Mendelsohn, with a touch of humor, redirects the spotlight back to himself, chuckling as he asserts:

"Let me take this question. I've got this question."

Emilia Clarke, joining in the laughter, eventually presents a cryptic response. Citing her current commitment to Marvel Studios, she playfully asserts that she's "not allowed," further stoking the flames of fan speculation.

Emilia Clarke's reaction fuels speculation: A Star Wars comeback or mixed feelings?

The actress's mysterious response leaves fans guessing: Is a Star Wars return in the works, or is there more to her reaction? (Image via Lucasfilm)

The sudden shift in Emilia Clarke's demeanor in response to Mendelsohn's Star Wars question has sparked theories among fans.

Many believe her startled reaction could indicate knowledge of an imminent comeback to the Star Wars galaxy. Contrarily, others propose that Clarke may not have relished her Star Wars journey, contributing to her hesitant reply.

It can be argued that if the actress did not appreciate her time within the Star Wars franchise, it would have been more likely for her to flatly deny a return, deftly steering the conversation toward her enjoyable experiences with Marvel.

This approach would have skillfully diffused the Star Wars speculation while highlighting her current role in the Marvel universe. Interestingly, despite Emilia Clarke's only performance in a Star Wars film, her portrayal of Qi'ra garnered significant admiration from fans.

This admiration translates into eager anticipation among fans for her to reprise her role in the acclaimed franchise. The climax of Solo suggests untold stories involving Qi'ra, Crimson Dawn, and Darth Maul.

If a return for Clarke were on the cards, it would likely delve deeper into the dealings of the crime syndicate. The anticipation is palpable as fans await further news of Qi'ra's potential reappearance in the Star Wars saga.

