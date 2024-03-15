Fact Check: Is Late Night with the Devil based on a true story? Explained

Late Night with the Devil is arguably one of the most exciting films of 2024, having already received an exceptionally good critics' response at the South by Southwest Film Festival. Moreover, the horror film also boasts a perfect 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes as of now.

Coming from Australian filmmaker brothers Cameron and Colin Cairnes, this found footage horror drama seems to echo the success of last year's Talk to Me, which also came from Australia and had a great box office run following a successful critical claim in the festival circuit.

The format of the found footage horror film, alongside the realistic premise, may confuse a lot of fans, but this is not based on a true story or adapted from real events. It is a fictional tale that is presented in an exceptionally realistic mode, much like Rec and The Blair Witch Project.

Late Night with the Devil is slated to premiere theatrically on March 22, 2024.

Is Late Night with the Devil based on any real incident?

The trailer for the upcoming horror film does seem to indicate that there was something that happened on Halloween night in 1977, but this is part of the film's plot and is not inspired by anything concrete that happened in the real world.

Instead, the film is a perfect dive into recreating documentary-like realism on the screen, which adds to the drama of a horror movie. Many films of the genre have adapted this technique in the past, often to great and fascinating results.

The story is set in the 1970s, and the footage resembling that of the era is perhaps what sets Late Night with the Devil apart from other films of a similar category. If the film manages to convince viewers that it is a documentary, even briefly while they are watching it, it would have won over its audience. It seems to be the goal of this film.

What is Late Night with the Devil all about?

A found-footage horror film based in the 1970s, Late Night with the Devil follows Jack Delroy, the host of a late-night talk show in the '70s. However, things take a dark turn for the talk show host and his show, Night Owls with Jack Delroy, when, on Halloween night 1977, Delroy interviews a parapsychologist about the subject of her latest book.

The official synopsis for the film, as released by the production, reads:

"A live television broadcast of a popular late night talk show in 1977 goes horribly wrong during a demonstration of demonic possession, unleashing evil into the nation’s living rooms."

The film stars David Dastmalchian as the protagonist and the talk show host, alongside Laura Gordon, who plays the role of the parapsychologist, Dr. June Ross-Mitchell.

Other cast members include Ian Bliss as Carmichael the Conjurer, Fayssal Bazzi as Christou, and Ingrid Torelli as Lilly. Rhys Auteri, Georgina Haig, and Josh Quong Tart also star in undisclosed roles.

Where can I watch Late Night with the Devil?

Late Night with the Devil will get a theatrical release on March 22, 2024, but it is not confirmed whether it will cover every region. If it does not, the film will also be available for streaming on Shudder from April 19, 2024, onwards. As of now, there are no official sources for watching the film.