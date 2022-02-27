Felicia Hardy to don a version of Tony Stark's suit: What to expect from Black Cat x Iron Man comic run 'Iron Cat'

Marvel Comics is set to release a new Black Cat story titled Iron Cat. Set to launch in June 2022, the comic series will showcase Marvel’s favorite cat burglar and the Invincible Iron Man clashing with a mysterious person in the fan-favorite feline armor.

Jed MacKay, writer of the Black Cat comic series, and artist Pere Pérez are set to bring back the titular character in a five-issue limited series. On Marvel's official website, McKay stated:

"The fan-favorite Iron Cat armor returns... but who's in it this time? It certainly isn't Felicia Hardy, as the Iron Cat comes gunning for her right off the bat. It's a rare pleasure to have a second chance to pick up a story that you thought lost, and I'm really excited for people to rejoin Pere and I on another Black Cat adventure!"

Fans can’t wait to explore the new dynamic between Stark and Hardy. Character relations as unique as these two are what Marvel fans crave. Artist Pere promises fans a bang for their buck. He adds,

"I mean, there's heists, chases, fights, Iron Man… You can't go wrong with that. We'll also see how some parts of Felicia's past come back to haunt her. Felicia and Tony's worlds are pretty much opposite, so you can imagine how crazy things can get if you make those two work together. Can't wait to show everybody what we are cooking."

Iron man and Black Cat have an unresolved grudge which they will solve in Iron Cat

Iron man and Black Cat last appeared in Black Cat #11 when Felicia Hardy stole one of Ironman's armor. It wasn’t the first time someone stole a suit from Tony Stark, and the plot point has been overused in numerous Iron man stories.

Iron Man vs Black Cat in Black Cat issue #11/#12 (image via Marvel Comics)

But unlike other Iron Man suits, the cat-inspired suit looks and feels different. The reason behind this is maybe Felicia’s feline perspective since she designed the suit herself. Cute cat ears, unique color combinations, and sleek designs make it more attractive than other bulking iron suits.

In issue #12 the two duke it out in an insane aerial battle. Felicia overpowered Stark in the first half of the fight. The battle comes to a screeching halt when Iron Man strips the cat of her armor.

Having reached a stalemate in their previous encounter, it would be exciting to see Hardy and Stark work together to battle the mysterious user of cat armor. Iron Cat will hit the stands on June 2022 and fans can read the issue on the official Marvel App.

Edited by Srijan Sen

