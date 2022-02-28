Female Moon Knight: All you need to know as Marvel set to introduce a gender-swapped version

Prior to the official release of Avengers Forever #3, the creators teased some new characters through a preview, including a female version of Moon Knight.

So far, two issues of Avengers Forever have been released publicly, and fans are growing impatient for the release of Issue #3. The next issue is only a few days away, and it will introduce fans to a new version of the Fist of Khonshu.

Avengers Forever #3 preview features female Moon Knight

In the preview, Wonder Man is seen having a deep conversation with the Female Moon Knight, Mariama Spector. The character’s description states that Mariama is the “One-Woman global rebellion, and the ultimate Shadow Soldier.”

This is the first time we've seen this new version in the series, and the character design does look promising. Similar to Marc Spector, Mariama flaunts a black and white costume; however, the iconic white hood from the character's revealed design isn't seen.

Avengers Forever features Ghost rider (image via Marvel)

It shows Moon Knight convincing Wonder Man that they should invade Black Skrull’s main compound. Wonder Man suggests that 'blood will flow like rivers in the Wasteland' if they go ahead with it. Finally, he agrees to follow the plan and asks when they should start.

Female Moon Knight in conversation with Wonder Man (image via Marvel)

Along with that, the group also agrees to save Ghost Rider. However, things don’t work as expected when Tony Stark tries to break Ghost Rider out of the place. Deathlok confirms to Tony that Ghost Rider won’t run from his destiny.

Tony Stark is the Ant Man in this universe (image via Marvel)

What is Avengers Forever About?

Avengers Forever is a Marvel comic book series that takes Robbie Reyes, good old Ghost Rider, to another version of Earth. In this dystopian world, things never happen as they should have, and the Multiversal Master of Evil dominates the population with incredible power.

Avengers forever 3rd issue preview (image via Marvel)

Fortunately, Ghost Rider takes it upon himself to defeat this evil and save the world with the help of the Avengers of the Multiverse. The Avengers group includes several familiar characters, including Vision, Wonder Man, Deathlok and Tony Stark

Several Marvel fans love the series because of the alternate versions of some popular characters. The much-awaited third issue of Avengers Forever is hitting stores on Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022.

