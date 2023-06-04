Galyn Susman, Pixar's Toy Story 2 savior, shown the exit amidst mass layoffs

In a stunning turn of events, Pixar, the celebrated animation studio, has bid adieu to Galyn Susman, widely acknowledged as the guardian angel of Toy Story 2. Susman, a significant figure in the studio's history, earned her accolades for rescuing Toy Story 2 from the brink of obliteration during a major data loss catastrophe.

The impact of her departure resonates deeply, as she was not alone in her exit; she was, in fact, one of 75 individuals whose tenure at Pixar was abruptly terminated in a company-wide layoff.

This surprising maneuver from the animation studio has created confusion and distress among fans and industry observers. The unceremonious dismissal of an employee of Susman's stature — someone who played a crucial part in Pixar's legacy — has ignited a flurry of questions.

Pixar layoffs: The fallout from Lightyear's underperformance and Susman's unanticipated exit

The unexpected termination of several Pixar employees, including Galyn Susman, Michael Agulnek, and Angus MacLane, appears to be the aftershock of the less-than-stellar performance of Lightyear.

75 people have been laid off from Pixar today, including Galyn Susman who saved 'TOY STORY 2' and Angus MacLane.

This film, deeply rooted in the character of Buzz Lightyear that was brought to life by Chris Evans' voice, didn't achieve its anticipated success. Despite a production budget of approximately $200 million, it barely made over its expenses at the worldwide box office while also receiving mixed reviews.

Galyn Susman, the long-serving Disney producer, was one of the notable victims of the aforementioned layoffs. Notably, she is recognized for her vital role in preserving Toy Story 2 during a disastrous data loss incident.

When a technical glitch led to the deletion of almost 90% of the movie's files, Susman, who was on maternity leave and working from home, miraculously had a backup. Even though Disney decided to remake the film, Susman's copy undeniably saved considerable time, money, and effort.

Galyn Susman was the individual who saved 'TOY STORY 2' by having a copy of the film at home after someone accidentally ran a command that deleted 90% of the film from Pixar's files.

Today, she has been laid off from Pixar.



Today, she has been laid off from Pixar. Galyn Susman was the individual who saved ‘TOY STORY 2’ by having a copy of the film at home after someone accidentally ran a command that deleted 90% of the film from Pixar’s files.Today, she has been laid off from Pixar. https://t.co/Ivi1yw68sR

Many industry pundits argue that the execs and producers involved in Lightyear's development were made scapegoats, an action viewed as particularly callous.

Her critical contribution to Toy Story 2 is a tale often recounted by Disney's executives. Consequently, the decision to lay her off has provoked a significant backlash among fans, particularly visible on social media platforms like Twitter, highlighting the tumultuous and often unpredictable nature of the entertainment industry.

Disney's strategic layoffs at Pixar amid stalled success

The recent layoffs at Pixar Animation Studios, a Walt Disney subsidiary, aligned with the strategic direction that Disney's CEO, Bob Iger, outlined. His previously-announced plan aimed at eliminating 7,000 jobs and cutting costs by a staggering $5.5 billion as part of an organizational restructuring.

This move led to the consolidation of film and television groups into a single Disney Entertainment unit, resulting in the dissolution of a specific distribution division.

BREAKING: Disney completes its third round of job cuts, reaching its goal of 7,000 layoffs. The cuts focused heavily on media divisions, leaving the parks largely untouched.

Although representing a minor segment of Pixar's 1,200-strong workforce, this mass dismissal carries significant implications given the studio's reputation as a creative dynamo.

The animation studio has played a pivotal role in driving Disney's revenue streams, known for spawning numerous popular franchises like Toy Story, The Incredibles, and Cars.

The layoffs are reflective of a fluctuating trend in the animation studio's cinematic success. Lightyear, the studio's latest offering, had a budget akin to previous blockbusters but yielded a modest return of $226.7 million in global ticket sales, accompanied by mixed critical reviews.

This starkly contrasts the $1.2 billion in box office sales generated by Incredibles 2 in 2018, a film with a similar production budget. It's worth noting that Lightyear could not screen in 14 Middle Eastern and Asian countries due to its portrayal of a same-sex relationship, further impairing its box office prospects.

Job cuts have been implemented across all Disney divisions, encompassing film and television, streaming services, and theme parks. This isn't a new phenomenon for Pixar, with the last significant layoffs in 2013 following the postponed release of The Good Dinosaur.

