Han Solo teams up with his 'father' in new Star Wars comic: Details explored

Han Solo is all set to team up with his father as the letter is being introduced in this new comic. Set to be featured in Marvel's Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #2, our favorite space nerf herder's father is going to make his debut in a galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca is written by Marc Guggenheim and illustrated by Davis Messina. The comic sees Han and Chewbacca team up with an unlikely friend to take on a heist. It's on the heist where Han is treated to the shock of his life. With that being said, let's explore the details behind the comic.

Note: The following sections may contain spoilers.

Han Solo teams up with his father for the first time in the Star Wars universe

A page from the comic (Image via Marvel Comics)

From a preview that was presented to us directly from Star Wars' site, it sees Han meet his father for the first time. We are treated to a flashback where we see a young Han talking to his father in a shipyard.

Over here, we see Han's father tell him how he builds ships and that has amounted to him being a nobody. He tells his son to be better than him and to fly these ships when he grows up, not build them.

A page from the comic (Image via Marvel Comics)

We are then treated to the present day, where we see Han punch his 'dad.' Not sure if it's him, Han still ends up asking for his help seeing as he has access to some pretty helpful equipment. The man who presumably seems to be Han's father, has an eye-patch.

We then see Han talk to Chewbacca about how he isn't sure if the man is his father because it has been a long time. They are then interrupted by Greedo as Solo then starts explaining the plan to him. He talks about how his dad is going to help them and how the heist will be successful.

A page from the comic (Image via Marvel Comics)

Solo's past hasn't really been deeply explored in Star Wars. The only time it was done, creators made a movie about it titled Solo: A Star Wars Story. Even then, the movie barely scratched the surface of his origins.

Over there, we were treated to Han's first meeting with Chewie and how they became unlikely friends. We also saw Han Solo's first meeting with Lando Calrissian and how he won the Millennium Falcon off of him.

Not to mention, we were also treated to Han completing the Kessel run in 12 parsecs. Even then, the fan reception to it was pretty mixed as fans preferred Han's backstory to be mysterious.

With Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca, it looks like the writers are trying to delve even further back. We already got a flashback with his father and how their relationship was portrayed there. Whether the man in the present is his father or not remains to be seen.

Considering the bad luck children in Star Wars have with their parents, fans don't expect this to have a happy ending.

ellie @mightyvaI i need star wars to put leia luke lando and qira all in the same room. i want to see han solo sweat i need star wars to put leia luke lando and qira all in the same room. i want to see han solo sweat

The last time we saw someone discover who their real father was in Star Wars, it left us in disbelief. Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader's iconic scene from Star Wars - Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back still remains as one of the best reveals in film history.

Fortunately, fans won't have to wait long to read the second issue of Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca as it arrives in stores on May 18, 2022.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan