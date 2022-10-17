Have Black Adam and Superman ever faced off in comics? Exploring history amidst leaks of Dwayne Johnson's DC Film

Superman's appearance in the film Black Adam is all but confirmed. With the film's recent premiere, it looks like Henry Cavill might have finally returned as the Man of Steel in the DC Extended Universe, as many are saying that the big blue appears at the end of the film.

Dwayne Johnson has been hyping up Black Adam for a really long time and has always brought up Superman in conversations. Adam isn't technically a Superman villain. Given that he is Shazam's arch-nemesis, Adam isn't even an antagonist of Man of Steel's films. However, seeing a fight between them in a live-action movie would still be fun.

So, with the leaks going around, let's look at the times when Superman and the Man in Black shared the comics' pages.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the DC comics.

Exploring Superman and Black Adam's history in comics

Matt Ramos @therealsupes The Rock really set up Black Adam vs Superman in animated form just in case he wasn’t able to do it in live action. My goat The Rock really set up Black Adam vs Superman in animated form just in case he wasn’t able to do it in live action. My goat🙏😭 https://t.co/rfJk83GZ6O

For not being each other's villains, Black Adam and Superman have surprisingly shared the pages of comics and the screen quite a few times. While Adam is a Shazam villain, the Man of Steel has come to the altter's aid many times. Moreover, Adam has pitted the two superheroes against each other.

Superman and Shazam battle it out in Rich Buckler's All-New Collectors' Edition #C-58 when Adam teams up with the sorcerer from Mars named Karmang. Starting a battle between the two supermen, Adam has his plans thwarted by them as they break out of the trance and go after Teth.

Warstu @WarstuG

#BlackAdam #Superman Black Adam Vs Superman Easy Superman Win - Post Credit Scene Black Adam Vs Superman Easy Superman Win - Post Credit Scene #BlackAdam #Superman https://t.co/lTYwfXW5aF

In comics, Superman has often come to the rescue of Shazam by fending off Adam. Additionally, the rivalry between the two only grows and can be spotted multiple times in the franchises featuring Adam and Superman. One of their most iconic battles has been in Gail Simone and John Byrne's Action Comics #831.

When Superman misunderstands Adam's intentions with Psycho, thinking that the supervillain is aiding the other, they put up an epic battle against each other. Thankfully, the fight ends after Lois Lane intervenes and throws Psycho off the roof. Both then rush to save the supervillain and stop their skirmish.

Nirajan Dhakal @nirajandhakal_7 We are getting Henry Cavill's Superman Back in DCEU and potential Superman vs Black Adam fight in the future, probably in this #BlackAdam movie. We are getting Henry Cavill's Superman Back in DCEU and potential Superman vs Black Adam fight in the future, probably in this #BlackAdam movie. https://t.co/Y3qqjQKdi4

Black Adam and Superman were recently thrown down in the ongoing series DCeased. Fighting off an infected Black Adam, the brawl between Man of Steel and him take place twice in a fight that covers epic and massive proportions.

With the now-famous clip from Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam making its rounds once again on the internet, it seems like both have even fought in a movie. Being a tag team match, it provides a good blueprint look at how we can expect a fight between them to go down.

With Henry Cavill possibly returning to the DCEU once more, here is to hoping that we will eventually get to see a match between the Man of Steel and Teth-Adam.

