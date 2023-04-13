HBO's A Knight of The Seven Kingdom: Everything we know so far

HBO has had huge success with Game of Thrones and its prequel series, House of the Dragon. But because of that success, a new prequel called A Knight of The Seven Kingdom: The Hedge Knight has been greenlit by HBO. Warner Bros. Discovery announced it when they made a presentation to the press and investors on April 12, while revealing details about the relaunch of HBO Max as "Max".

Variety initially reported that another spinoff based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg books was in early development two years ago. Now, things are official as A Knight of The Seven Kingdom: The Hedge Knight has been officially greenlit, and it will feature the Tales of Dunk and Egg.

Who are the leads in HBO’s A Knight of The Seven Kingdom?

The Hedge Knight features Ser Duncan the Tall, also referred to as "Dunk", and Aegon V, the fourth son of Maekar Targaryen, who came to be called "Egg" or Aegon the Fortunate. Together, the two friends came to be called Dunk and Egg, and their tales of bravery came to be known all across Westeros.

In the upcoming series, we’ll follow them in their younger days when Egg would start as the squire of Dunk. But their journey would lead Aegon V to become the 15th Targaryen ruler to sit on the Iron Throne, and Ser Duncan the Tall would become the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard during his reign.

As for the Targaryen bloodline, Egg tied the knot with Betha Blackwood and had five children, one of whom eventually led to Daenerys Targaryen. Long story short, he was the Great Grandfather of Daenerys. As for his relationship with Rhaenyra and Daemon, they are his 3rd great-grandparents.

The timeline and official synopsis of HBO's The Hedge Knight

While House of the Dragon takes place a little less than 200 years before Daenerys came into the mix, A Knight of The Seven Kingdom: The Hedge Knight will be set 90 years before Game of Thrones. So chronologically, Dunk and Egg’s story takes place between House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones.

The official logline of HBO's A Knight of The Seven Kingdom: The Hedge Knight further describes the narrative of the series:

“A century before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

It will be interesting to see who gets cast as these leading characters. After all, Ser Duncan the Tall in particular is supposed to be just a little under 7 feet tall.

The producers and release window of HBO's The Hedge Knight

George R. R. Martin will pen the script and serve as one of the executive producers of the show. Joining him will be Ira Parker, who was also a co-executive producer on the first season of House of the Dragon. Along with them, veterans Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis, who were involved with Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, will continue to serve as executive producers too.

House of the Dragon season 2 has begun production and is expected to arrive in 2024. But since there is a two-year gap between two seasons of House of the Dragon, it’s likely that A Knight of The Seven Kingdom: The Hedge Knight will bridge that gap and arrive on Max in 2025, while we wait for the third season of the former series.

