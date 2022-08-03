How Brendan Fraser's Firefly in DCEU would have differed from comic counterpart: Details explored as the Batgirl film is shelved

The DC universe was rocked today when Warner Bros. announced the cancelation of the Batgirl film. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (best known for Ms. Marvel), the film was close to completion and was even testing well among audiences, but sadly the rug was pulled from underneath them right at the last moment.

Batgirl's Leslie Grace donned the Batsuit to fight Brendan Fraser's Firefly. Batgirl going up against a pyromaniac villain would have been a great battle to see. Not only that, but in interviews as well, Fraser has been talking about how different this role was going to be and how amazing it would have been to look at the screen.

Sadly, due to Batgirl being axed, we will never get to see his vision of the character. However, the comic books still exist and the leaks have given a better look at what we could have expected from him. So, let's take a look at how Fraser's version of Firefly would have differed from the one in comics.

Exploring who Firefly is and Brendan Fraser's version of the character in Batgirl

Kasey @RawbertBeef They deserved so much better. I hope we see this Batgirl and this Firefly in another project one day. They deserved so much better. I hope we see this Batgirl and this Firefly in another project one day. https://t.co/mtBjOtWcQU

In recent interviews, Brendan Fraser revealed that he would be playing the Ted Carson version of the character in Batgirl, but it would be different compared to the comics and would essentially be a new character. This is clearly visible considering the set videos we have seen for the character, they painted a very different picture.

In the comics, the mantle of Firefly was held by three different people. One of them was Garfield Lynns while Ted Carson was the second Firefly in DC Comics.

D🅰️z4nn @D4hz4hn Imagine ditching Brendan Fraser as Firefly



Imagine ditching Brendan Fraser as Firefly https://t.co/eDWInISRs3

Ted Carson was created by Bill Finger and Sheldon Moldoff, and first appeared in Batman #126. There are different versions of this character as well, including one created by by Geoff Johns and David Finch who appeared in Forever Evil #1. The first version basically saw Carson as a wealthy gold mine owner who gambled his fortunes away. Not being able to keep up with the stress of it, he would take up the mantle of Firefly and start stealing gold.

The second version saw Ted Carson trying to get away from his girlfriend Cindy Coke. In an effort to disappear, he would kill the original Firefly, Garfield Lynns, and take up his identity which would make Cindy think that he is dead.

Jonathan Dimitri @DimitriWrites @DiscussingFilm This really sucks. Batgirl was one of the only CBM's I was actually looking forward to, mainly because Brendan Fraser was playing the GOAT of a minor villain, Firefly. @DiscussingFilm This really sucks. Batgirl was one of the only CBM's I was actually looking forward to, mainly because Brendan Fraser was playing the GOAT of a minor villain, Firefly. https://t.co/6wvL88UOdD

Whatever we have seen from the set photos of Batgirl, Fraser's version couldn't have looked more of a farcry from his comic book counterpart. Now, leaks from the films have also been talking about how Fraser would have been incorporated into the film.

A very well-known leaker by the name of ViewerAnon on Twitter detailed that Carson would have been working for a mob boss. When the mob stops running the operation, Carson would go for a normal job but is fired from that as well. With his health insurance canceled and his wife extremely sick, he would turn to a life of crime.

ViewerAnon @ViewerAnon Everyone really liked Brendan Fraser as Firefly. His backstory: he was a slower goon for a Gotham mob boss that went straight to support his son's political aspirations. So Firefly got a normal job to try and pay for his sick wife's healthcare. Everyone really liked Brendan Fraser as Firefly. His backstory: he was a slower goon for a Gotham mob boss that went straight to support his son's political aspirations. So Firefly got a normal job to try and pay for his sick wife's healthcare.

This is very much a brand new character disguised as Ted Carson, and very much different from how the character was seen in the comic books. With the leaker even mentioning that Fraser was excellent in the role, it's sad that we will never get to see him in Batgirl.

The entire situation is quite sad considering how excited the cast and crew were about the film. Hopefully we get to see their hard work in the future.

