5 Best Firefly comic stories explored ahead of the supervillain's DCEU debut in HBO Max's 'Batgirl'

HBO Max's DC movie 'Batgirl' will introduce Firefly as the villain and star Brendan Fraser as the portrayer. However, the character has already appeared in the prequel comic of Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice. And talking about the comic book, the villain was introduced in Detective Comics #184.

The supervillain was created by Dick Sprang and France Herron and is often seen fighting against Batman and Robin, and at times with Green Arrow. After getting scarred from an explosion, the character wears a flame-resistant suit while committing crimes.

Since its first appearance, the character has appeared in different versions, either in video games or animated series. Furthermore, a female version named Bridgit Pike was spotted on Gotham's TV show.

Exploring the five best Firefly comic storylines

1) Detective Comics #184 (Batman: The Human Firefly)

The storyline focuses on how an ordinary man Garfield Lynn takes the identity of the legendary villain (Image via DC)

The comic was published in 1952 and showcases a storyline about how a civilian named Garfield Lynns took on the identity of a Firefly to launch a series of crimes. Created by writer Ed Herron, penciler Dick Sprang and inker Charles Paris, Batman: The Human Firefly sees Batman and Robin struggling to catch the cunning villain.

The story begins when Garfield Lynn decides to rob the wealthy personalities of Gotham but is stopped by the duo (Batman and Robin). Every time he gets caught, he somehow manages to escape. It's pretty much known that nothing can stop the caped crusader and his ally from capturing the criminals. So, using the villains' trick, they successfully captured him and his gang members and ended all his criminal activities.

2) Batman #126 (The Mystery of the 49th Star)

The comic book features Ted Carson as the villain (Image via DC)

Batman #126 sported a different costumed Firefly who was also a different person. Instead of Garfield Lynns, the supervillain in the comic is Ted Carson, a playboy from one of the most reputable families in Gotham City. The new version proved to be a hard catch before Batman, Robin and Batwoman could catch him.

The comic book revealed that Carson was once a millionaire whose fortune was frittered away due to his gambling addiction. He, therefore, took on the persona of Firefly for robbing expensive antiquities and other expensive jewels or cash so that he could pay off his gambling debts.

3) Batgirl Year One #5 (Moth to a Flame)

The storyline tells the origin story of Batgirl (Image via DC)

The comic book came out in 2003 and was written by Chuck Dixon and Scott Beatty. It is the origin story of Batgirl, aka Barbara Gordon. After defeating Killer Moth, Batgirl proved her potential to fight crime. Whereas taking it as a humiliation, the Killer Moth decides to avenge it. But losing his henchman, he wasn't ready to get into a fight, all alone. That's when he crossed paths with Garfield Lynn, who was fired from his job.

Later, Killer Moth asks the psychotic Lynn if he wants to be his ally and lends him a supporting hand in confronting Batgirl. So, the proposal was accepted, and Lynn changed into the Firefly.

4) The Outsiders #16 (The Firefly's Blaze of Glory)

The comic book is written by Mark W. Barr (Image via DC)

Written by Mark W. Barr and penciled in by Jerome Moore, The Outsiders #16. The storyline follows Firefly's return to take revenge on the Outsiders. Now, every comic book fan will know that in the 12th issue, Lynns was brutally beaten up by Looker and Halo, the members of Outsiders.

The Firefly challenged the group to face him during the light night event, which the Outsiders accepted. Like the previous encounter, they believed that Firefly would be easy to bring down. This time, however, the goofy villain has some other plans. He absorbed Halo's light-based powers, sending him into a coma. This comic book is probably considered one of the best old-school storylines.

5) Detective Comics #689 (The Blazing Heart)

Detective Comics #689 was published in 1995 (Image via DC)

Creating a massive explosion, the fearsome legendary villain escapes from the Blackgate Penitentiary. Now, Batman and Robin have to chase him and foil his plans. Meanwhile, the character has to enter the False Face Society to serve the supervillain Black mask.

Bruce Wayne finds out about the goofy villain's whereabouts by interrogating Firebug by adapting the appearance of Matches Malone. For the unacquainted, Malone was once a gangster of New Jersey, whose identity is sometimes taken by the caped crusader so that he can take the criminal organization in confidence and can take out some information from them.

Despite catching the villain, Batman and Robin were unable to bring him back with them. That's because he created an explosion and successfully ran away to live a life as a civilian in his rented apartment.

