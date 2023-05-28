How did Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 change Adam Warlock's origins from the comics? Changes explored

Adam Warlock was one of the biggest players to debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. A fan-favorite character from the comics that was teased at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Adam was portrayed by actor Will Poulter, who, alongside director James Gunn, added his own twist on Marvel's legacy cosmic being.

Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 was portrayed more as a manchild than the cosmic god that the comics have showcased him as. His origins also added a huge twist that wasn't exactly as one-to-one as the comics. So, with Adam Warlock making his live-action debut in the film, let's explore the changes in his origins that the MCU brought about.

Adam Warlock was created by the Enclave in the comics, not the High Evolutionary

𝘼💫 @simplyautii Adam Warlock’s entrance was top 10 all time. The music, the vibes, the fight that followed up Adam Warlock’s entrance was top 10 all time. The music, the vibes, the fight that followed up😫 https://t.co/XJPUyVxQjf

In the comic, Adam Warlock was co-created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. He first appeared in Fantastic Four #66 in June 1967. Over there, the character was first known as "Him" and was created by Enclave, who strived to engineer the perfect and most powerful being in the universe.

However, "Him" would know about the Enclave's world-conquering plans. Not wanting to be someone's pawn, he would destroy the entirety of their operation and escape them. He would then have a deadly encounter with Thor after he tries to kidnap Lady Sif and is gravely injured. However, the superhero would help him back to safety when the High Evolutionary finds him and puts him on Counter-Earth, a utopia for perfect beings.

"Him" would then handle the task of taking out Man-Beast, one of the Evolutionary's creations that has gone rogue, after which he would receive the name of Warlock. On Counter-Earth, Adam would also meet a couple of young inhabitants who would name him Adam, as they saw him fit for having two names. Thus, Adam Warlock came to be his own entity.

This is pretty much how his story pans out in the comics, but in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Adam's origins are slightly tweaked. In the movie, it is revealed that he is created by the Sovereign, who are revealed to be created by the High Evolutionary. So, the movie does retain Adam's connection to the High Evolutionary from the comics.

The film also shows him going to Knowhere and bringing Rocket back to the High Evolutionary as he seeks his brain. If Adam had failed to do so, then the entirety of the Sovereign would have be destroyed. In the movie, he also doesn't have the Soul Stone on his forehead, which is a source of his power in the comics, as it was evidently destroyed in Avengers: Endgame. Instead, that place is replaced with a normal gold-looking stone.

Adam's story in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 also ends with him seeing that the ways of the Evolutionary were wrong, and he thus befriends the Guardians and joins the group during the film's post-credits scenes.

This is certainly an interesting take on Adam Warlock. Given that he is still like an infant in the movie since he had been taken out of his cocoon early, there is a good chance a god-like version of him might be seen in the future.

Here is to hoping Adam Warlock returns to the MCU soon, even though there has been no confirmation regarding his comeback at the end of the movie. However, the way it was set up, there are certainly more stories about him that are left to be told.

Poll : 0 votes