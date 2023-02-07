How many post-credits scenes are there in Ant-Man 3 Quantumania?

Marvel Studios recently hosted the world premiere of Ant-Man 3, and a lot of new information about the movie has hit the internet. The upcoming Peyton Reed directed adventure is set to kick off MCU’s Phase 5 and will act as the first chapter that leads us directly into the next two chapters, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

After Loki introduced He Who Remains and teased the evil variants of Kang, one of them shows up to wreak havoc in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. So far, the early reactions to the film have been quite positive as almost all of them have been praising Jonathan Majors’ performance as Kang the Conqueror.

But along with that, a few critics have also confirmed the number of post-credits scenes in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Ant-Man 3 has two post-credits scenes

It is a regular norm for MCU movies to have two post-credits scenes. But Black Panther: Wakanda Forever did not follow those protocols, as it had only one mid-credits scene that introduced the fans to young Prince T’Challa.

Contrarily, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania doesn't do that, as it starts off Phase 5 by adhering to the previous rules. Erik Davis from Fandango tweeted his reaction to the film and asked the viewers to stay for the credits, confirming that Ant-Man 3 has two post-credits scenes.

Even Grace Randolph from Beyond the Trailer confirmed the same in her latest video about Ant-Man 3. She further described how important these scenes are in setting up the future of the MCU. The final scene is the most crucial one, while the mid-credits scene was described as “silly” yet “important.”

This is usually common with most MCU movies that have two post-credits scenes, as one of them plays out as a gag, while the other sets up the future. Even in Ant-Man and the Wasp, the mid-credits scene tied in with Infinity War’s snap, while the final post-credits scene had a giant ant playing Scott Lang’s drum set.

What could be there in the post-credits scenes?

Predicting the first one would be hard, as it is said to be the “silly” one. But it is likely that along with adding comedic value, this one will answer a question raised in the film. And, as far as the second one is concerned, it would surely set up the future.

It’s possible that it will tease Kang’s appearance in Loki season 2. But since Quantumania writer Jeff Loveness is also writing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, one could predict that the final scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will lead fans directly into the next Avengers movie.

Since Kang is stuck in the Quantum Realm, the post-credits scene might show how he escapes the realm, or it could show multiple Kang variants of “The Kang Dynasty”.

Ant-Man 3 stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang alongside Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp, Jonathan Majors as Kang The Conqueror, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, and Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, among others.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17.

