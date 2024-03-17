How did Rosita die in The Walking Dead? Character's fate explained

The Walking Dead, the original series, concluded with season 11 on November 20, 2022. The post-apocalyptic drama is based on Robert Kirkman’s comic books, co-authored by Charlie Adlard and Tony Moore.

The plot follows the lives of people who struggle to stay alive during a zombie apocalypse. While trying to avoid zombies called “walkers”, the survivors live in groups that often indulge in conflicts.

While many of the main characters survived the series finale, Rosita Espinosa, a tough survivors died at the end after she was bitten by a walker.

How did Rosita die in The Walking Dead?

In the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead, Rosita Espinosa, played by Christian Serratos, was seen visiting the church for Father Gabriel’s last sermon before departing. She took her daughter, Coco, in a pram. While she stood talking to Gabriel, baby Coco started screaming.

Attacked by a walker (zombie), Coco was under an overturned pram and Rosita managed to save her. Later, Rosita strapped her baby to her chest and tried to escape a horde of walkers. She got lost in the crowd for a brief time.

Rosita somehow sliced through the walkers and escaped to a safe place. However, she was bitten on the shoulder, a fact she initially hid, but later she revealed it to her friend Eugene. She spent loving moments with Coco and passed away peacefully.

Who kills Rosita in The Walking Dead?

As mentioned before, in the television series, The Walking Dead, Rosita was bitten by the walker(s) while fleeing with Coco. She ultimately succumbed to the fatal bite and took her last breath in her bed in Alexandria (where she resided). After that, Eugene put her down before she could turn into a walker.

In the comics, there is slight ambiguity about Rosita's death as she supposedly meets her end at the hands of Alpha who decapitated many survivors from various communities including Alexandria and the Hilltop. In the comics, Rosita’s unborn child dies along with her.

Who takes care of Coco after Rosita dies?

Rosita had friends like Gabriel and Eugene to help her and her child (Image via AMC+)

At the end of The Walking Dead finale, injured Rosita shared last meal with Coco. After her demise, Father Gabriel looked after Rosita's child. This was followed by a few sequences where a slightly older Coco was living in Alexandria. She was raised by Gabriel Stokes who referred to her as “the future”.

Rosita relied on Gabriel for Coco’s care even when she was alive as she had to be away. The last season showed multiple scenarios where he watched over Coco to help out Rosita.

Was Rosita pregnant when she died?

Rosita in a scene from the show (Image via AMC+)

In the TV adaptation, Rosita was not pregnant when she died, while the comics had a different narrative regarding this. As per the comics, Rosita died when Alpha decapitated many of the survivors and put up their heads on spikes to taunt Rick. At the time, Rosita was pregnant and her unborn child died along with her.

In The Walking Dead, Rosita’s character arrived in the storyline from the fourth season onwards. She was introduced as a fierce and strong survivor who was the girlfriend of an ex-military personnel, Abraham. She continued to be part of the plot even after Abraham’s death. She shared a relationship with Siddiq, a friendship with Eugene and had immense trust in Gabriel.

Watch all the seasons of TWD on Netflix. The spin-off series, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, is currently airing on AMC and AMC+.