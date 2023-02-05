How Savage Spider-Man makes Venom & Carnage look like a joke

In the world of superheroes, few characters are as iconic as Savage Spider-Man. The web-slinging hero has been a staple of Marvel Comics for decades, and he's become one of the most beloved characters in all of pop culture.

Spider-Man, often seen as a friendly neighborhood wall-crawler, can take on one of his most deadly forms and is often overlooked. This powerful, menacing version of the iconic hero is a force to be reckoned with and should never be underestimated.

Savage Spider-Man's origin story

The ultimate antihero. (Image via Marvel)

Savage Spider-Man, also known as the Lonesome Cowboy, was created by writer Joe Kelly. He first appeared in the Superior Spider-Man series, where he was revealed to be a mutated version of Spider-Man from another universe.

Unlike the friendly Peter Parker, whose heroic nature is driven by a sense of responsibility and compassion, Savage Spider-Man is a relentless and cunning warrior who will do whatever it takes to get what he wants.

Ruthless tactics to outwit the enemy

He is the ultimate antihero. (Image via Sportskeeda)

He is the ultimate antihero, taking on any challenge that comes his way with ruthless efficiency. He has no qualms about using his powers for personal gain, and will not hesitate to kill his enemies if necessary.

Despite his savage nature, he is also incredibly intelligent and resourceful, using his web-slinging abilities to outwit his enemies and stay one step ahead of them.

Whether he's battling Venom and Carnage or facing off against other supervillains, Savage Spider-Man always finds a way to come out on top. His ruthless tactics and cunning strategies have made him one of the most feared and respected characters in the Marvel Comics universe.

Taking action with lethal force

He makes use of his environment. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Savage Spider-Man is a more powerful, violent, and bloodthirsty version of the classic web-slinger. He’s a darker, more intense version of the character who is willing to use lethal force to get the job done.

One of his most effective tactics is to use his webbing to defeat his foes. He’s able to shoot out webbing at high speeds and use it to wrap up his enemies before they’re able to react. This gives him the time he needs to launch a devastating attack.

He also makes use of his environment to gain the upper hand. He’s able to use his agility and reflexes to tackle his enemies, and often uses his surroundings to his advantage.

Unbeatable in the face of Venom and Carnage: Final shutdown

Savage Spider-Man is one of the most effective heroes when it comes to combating Venom and Carnage.

Venom and Carnage don't stand a chance. (Image via Sportskeeda)

His superior strength, agility, and durability make him a tough opponent against these two powerful villains. Spider-sense gives him an edge in anticipating and avoiding their attacks, allowing him to stay one step further at all times.

His razor-sharp wit and keen intellect allow him to outsmart them, making it difficult for them to gain the upper hand. With Savage Spider-Man on the scene, Venom and Carnage don't stand a chance.

