How Sentry’s darkest comic book moment would reshape the upcoming Thunderbolts movie? Explained

Thunderbolts is all set to release in theatres this May 2, 2025, and bring a new kind of superhero team to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Filled with people who have been rejected or outcast from society in their own way, the team features Yelena Belova, The Red Guardian, U.S. Agent, Ghost, Taskmaster, The Winter Solider, and well, Bob.

While Bob is just a name short for Robert in Thunderbolts, fans may have already picked up on the fact that he is set to be a major character in the film. He is the Marvel superhero known as Sentry, who has an origin attached to him that's unique in its way, and it also sets him up as a major player.

And if the film does go forward with adapting this aspect of the character, then there is a good chance that it may not just reshape the Thunderbolts movie, but the MCU as a whole too.

Exploring Sentry's origins from the comics and his dark alter ego as well

In the original comics where Sentry was introduced, he was billed as the "lost Marvel hero". When Robert Reynolds broke into a secret supersoldier program known as Project: Sentry, he ingested a golden serum that gave him powers beyond his imagination. With the powers of flight, intellect, and strength like Hulk, being faster than light - he was the perfect superhero.

He also has worked alongside heroes like the Fantastic Four, Doctor Strange, X-Men, and more - and was also married happily to his wife Lindy Lee. However, he also had a dark and mysterious alter ego attached to him which was known as the Void. When the Void launched a huge attack on New York, it almost levelled the city which saw the deaths of many take place as well.

However, Sentry eventually defeated his alter ego and worked with Doctor Strange to erase his memory and superhero legacy. This led to everyone forgetting who Sentry or the Void were, and he was pretty much forgotten by everyone. However, as years went by, Robert's memories began to come back, and so did the Void's.

Following the return of the Void, Robert returned to his allies and restored their memories, which enabled them to defeat his alter ego.

It looks like Thunderbolts is taking the "forgotten hero" approach with Sentry

Expand Tweet

As of now, Thunderbolts seems like your normal Marvel adventure that seems to be grounded in misfits with superhuman strength. So, how can the stakes be upped more? Well, just introduce Sentry into the fold. As per the trailers, it looks like Marvel Studios and the filmmakers are approaching the character of Sentry with the "forgotten hero" approach.

While the film still doesn't provide a proper look at Sentry, the trailer gives a hint at The Void, where fans can see him attacking New York. If Thunderbolts does indeed take this approach, it will not only reshape the film but also reshape the MCU, which means that Sentry has always been present during some of the biggest events in the universe.

The memory-erasing spell was already done once by Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home where he erased the knowledge of Peter Parker's existence. However, fans will only get to know more when the film finally hits theatres this May.

