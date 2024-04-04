How to watch Sky Atlantic's Mary and George in the United States? Release date, network, cast, and more explored

The new Sky Atlantic show, Mary and George, brings crowd-favourites Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine on-screen in a story set in the early 1600s. The new show is based on the non-fiction novel titled The King's Assassin by Benjamin Woolley.

The story delves deeper into the queerness of King James VI and I, and how the mother-son duo of Mary Villiers and George Villiers exploit it for their benefit. While the British historical drama has premiered in the United Kingdom, viewers in the United States and Canada can stream the show on Starz starting April 5, 2024.

Where can you watch Mary and George in the United States?

Viewers in the United States can stream Mary and George on Starz starting from April 5, 2024. The episodes will be released on a weekly basis and will be available for streaming on Starz from 9 p.m. ET in the United States and 10 p.m. ET in Canada.

What is the plot of Mary and George?

The Sky Atlantic miniseries revolves around the complex dynamics of the scheming mother and son — Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham, and George Villiers, 1st Duke of Buckingham. The story is set against the backdrop of the early 1600s during the rule of King James I.

The Jacobean widow, Mary, sends her son, George, to France to learn the art of seduction to grow close to the King and outdo his love interest — the Earl of Somerset. The synopsis of the show reads,

"The story of the Countess of Buckingham, who moulded her son to seduce King James I and become his all-powerful lover through intrigue, making her family richer, more titled, and more influential than England had ever seen."

As George and Mary navigate the ways of high society life in the Palace, the episodes explore how the mother-son duo manipulate their way out of penury.

Cast details of Mary and George explored

Mary and George is led by Still Alice actor Julianne Moore as Mary Villiers, alongside Red, White & Royal Blue star Nicholas Galitzine as George Villiers.

Expand Tweet

While Tony Curran from the fame of Red Road takes on James VI and I, the other cast details have been mentioned below.

Laurie Davidson (Cats) as Robert Carr, the first Earl of Somerset

Sean Gilder (Shameless) as Sir Thomas Compton

Pearl Chanda (See How They Run) as Frances Carr, the Countess of Somerset

Mark O'Halloran (Adam & Paul) as Francis Bacon

Trine Dyrholm (Margrete den første) as Queen Anne

Simon Russell Beale (Thor: Love and Thunder) as George Villiers

Adrian Rawlins (One Life) as Edward Coke

Samuel Blenkin (Alien) as Charles I of England

Niamh Algar (Calm with Horses) as Sandie

Amelia Gething (Emily) as Frances Coke

Kate Fleetwood (Macbeth) as Cunning Mary

Nicola Walker (Last Tango in Halifax) as Elizabeth Hatton

Mirren Mack (The Witcher: Blood Origin) as Katherine Villiers, Duchess of Buckingham

Joseph Mawle (Game of Thrones) as Sir Walter Raleigh

Unax Ugalde (Dracula) as Diego Sarmiento de Acuña, Count of Gondomar

Expand Tweet

The show has been directed by Oliver Hermanus, Alex Winckler, and Florian Cossen.

The seven episodes of the miniseries were released concurrently in the United Kingdom on March 5, 2024.