Is Absolute Superman stronger than Superman? Explained

In DC Comics' latest Absolute line of books, Absolute Superman has been a title that has been highly debated lately. With issue five of the book getting released last week, fans got to see how this new take on the Man of Steel distinguishes itself from the mainline comics. It presents a brand-new story that redefines the character of a new generation.

There is still a major conversation to be had about exactly how powerful Absolute Superman is and whether he is stronger than his mainline counterpart. Given that the extent of powers hasn't been made clear yet when it comes to the Absolute version of the character, it still does seem like he does need more experience under his belt.

Thus making him not exactly more powerful than his mainline counterpart.

Exploring why Absolute Superman isn't as strong as Superman

When it comes to Superman, the Earth's yellow Sun gives him most of his powers. Being able to fly, be faster than a speeding bullet, be invincible, and most of all - be the strongest superhero that ever will be - Superman doesn't posess too many weaknesses. However, the ones that he does have, can be quite deadly to him such as the red sun, kryptonite, and magic.

Even then, Superman has a ton of experience under his belt, and growing up, he learned to control his powers. The experience alone gives him a massive edge over Absolute Superman - who seems to fail at being able to control his powers. He also has a unique weakness to him that is explored very early on in the comic series.

While Superman needs Earth's yellow Sun to recharge him and his powers, it looks like the Absolute version of the character can only recharge himself through his suit. His suit has in-built AI called Sol which helps him recharge through the night - and its during this time when Kal is the most vulnerable. Meaning if a villain was to attack him while he was charging, he would be at his weakest.

This isn't something that mainline Superman has to constantly worry about as his powers still continue to be recharged. However, it does give him a massive edge over his Absolute counterpart meaning that he is still the stronger version of the character. However, for the time being, fans can certainly expect to see the Absolute version of the character grow and continue to get stronger.

What is Absolute Superman about?

Absolute Superman is a brand-new take on the iconic Man of Steel. The new comic series is a part of DC's Absolute line of books and is written by Jason Aaron with art done by Rafa Sandoval. The first issue of the book was released in comic book stores on November 2024 and follows a young Kal-El who firsthand got to witness the destruction of Krypton.

This version of Superman has none of his classic origins, fortress, or even the Kent family. The official synopsis reads:

"Without the fortress…without the family…without a home…what’s left is the Absolute Man of Steel!"

The comic is currently five issues into its run with a new issue coming every month. To read them, fans can do so through the DC Universe Infinite service. For further updates, stay tuned.

