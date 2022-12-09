Is Henry Cavill dating Millie Bobby Brown? Explained

Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown made for an amazing brother-sister duo in Netflix’s Enola Holmes franchise. Brown played the title character, while Cavill played her older brother, Sherlock, the world’s greatest detective.

While the two were quite praiseworthy together on screen, people have been quite interested in learning about their relationship off-screen. Netizens have frequently asked the question, “Is Henry Cavill dating Millie Bobby Brown?”

The duo recently cleared the air as they spoke about their "really healthy" friendship with “strict boundaries” in an interview that has been doing the rounds online.

This is not the first time Cavill has been paired with an underaged co-star. Before Sherlock Holmes, he famously played Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher and was paired with his co-star Freya Allen.

Millie Bobby Brown opens up about "really good friendship" with Henry Cavill

While promoting Enola Holmes 2, Cavill and Brown appeared on Good Morning America and were asked about their on-screen relationship. Cavill answered the question as he said:

“I’m from a family of five boys. So we’re used to noise and making fun of each other all the time. And that’s pretty much Millie. So, there’s no real difference.”

When asked if he considered Brown a sister, Cavill added:

“No but I’m like a brother. I’m not really a sister. I’d be more like a brother.”

Brown then went on to say that she's the playful one between the duo, while The Witcher star is always very focused and dedicated.

Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown (image via Netflix)

The Stranger Things star is 18 years of age, while Henry Cavill is almost 40. Cavill is known to treat his young co-stars with the utmost respect and has “strict boundaries” when it comes to his friendship with Millie.

Millie spoke about the bond they share and said:

“With Henry, it feels like a real adult relationship. Like a really good friendship, a really healthy one. I know Henry. He has terms and conditions with me. I’m not allowed to ask about his personal life. It’s like, ‘Millie, shut up. No.’ And I’m like, ‘Understood.’ Whereas with the Stranger Things kids, it’s different. There’s no boundaries because it’s like we’re all siblings. But with Henry, he’s very strict with me, which I appreciate.”

Fans react to Henry Cavill’s “strict boundaries”

Brown’s revelation of Cavill’s boundaries raised a few eyebrows on the internet. A Twitter user wrote:

"Henry Cavill having explicit boundaries with Millie Bobbie Brown is somehow weird and newsworthy to people and not just how a 40 year old man should behave around a girl who just turned 18."

Pyramid Chad @redpyrameadhead Henry Cavill having explicit boundaries with Millie Bobbie Brown is somehow weird and newsworthy to people and not just how a 40 year old man should behave around a girl who just turned 18. Henry Cavill having explicit boundaries with Millie Bobbie Brown is somehow weird and newsworthy to people and not just how a 40 year old man should behave around a girl who just turned 18.

GymClassWarfare @gymclasswarfare



I suppose it is newsworthy in that a guy who is rich and famous is not an out-and-out freakazoid @redpyrameadhead Henry Cavill, a guy who shows himself to be normal and fairly cool, continues to be normal and fairly coolI suppose it is newsworthy in that a guy who is rich and famous is not an out-and-out freakazoid @redpyrameadhead Henry Cavill, a guy who shows himself to be normal and fairly cool, continues to be normal and fairly coolI suppose it is newsworthy in that a guy who is rich and famous is not an out-and-out freakazoid

Cameron Plath @camplath20 @redpyrameadhead Lol I saw that headline like woooow low bar “adult man acts appropriately and professionally with young female costar” sad @redpyrameadhead Lol I saw that headline like woooow low bar “adult man acts appropriately and professionally with young female costar” sad

Chad Mahnken @MahnkenChad @redpyrameadhead Everyone in here making comments and opinions over the headline that baited you. You know what the boundary was? It was that he doesn’t talk to her about his personal life or about anyone he is in relations with. He prefers to keep his life private. That’s it move on. @redpyrameadhead Everyone in here making comments and opinions over the headline that baited you. You know what the boundary was? It was that he doesn’t talk to her about his personal life or about anyone he is in relations with. He prefers to keep his life private. That’s it move on.

Cavill and Brown are expected to return in future Enola Holmes sequels and fans can't wait to see them share the screen once again.

