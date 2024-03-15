Is Magneto Scarlet Witch's biological father? Marvel comics history explored

The subject of Scarlet Witch's parentage has always been a matter of debate in Marvel Comics. After much controversy, it was revealed that Magneto is not Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch's biological father.

In 2014, when Marvel Comics published AXIS, an event where several heroes and villains had their core moralities magically inverted, Wanda Maximoff's Scarlet Witch cast a spell that was meant to harm those who were biologically related to her.

In that incident, her brother Pietro was affected but their supposed father Magneto remained unharmed. The event also revealed that Wanda and Pietro were not even mutants. This came as a surprise, and not many fans liked it nor did many Marvel writers.

Who is Magneto in Marvel Comics?

Expand Tweet

Magneto is a character from Marvel Comics and he is commonly associated with the X-Men. The character was created by writer Stan Lee and artist/co-writer Jack Kirby, the appeared first in The X-Men #1 as an adversary of the X-Men.

Magneto is one of the most powerful mutants and is a fictional subspecies of humanity born with superhuman abilities. He can generate and control magnetic fields and regards mutants as evolutionarily who are superior to humans. He initially aimed to take over the world and replace humans as the dominant species.

Magneto initially was a supervillain in the comics. However, his character progressed from an anti-hero to a superhero. He has occasionally also served as an ally and member of the X-Men, even leading the New Mutants.

How is the Scarlet Witch and Magneto related?

Expand Tweet

Magneto found an orphaned Wanda and her brother Pietro when he was a supervillain. Finding out about their unexplained superpowers, he believed them to be the result of a mutant heritage. For this, Magneto recruited Wanda and Pietro into the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants where they initially served as reluctant villains in the storyline of 1964's X-Men #4, by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

The two were subjected to the abuse and manipulation of the Master of Magnetism when they served with the Brotherhood. But the three of them established a fragile but loving familial bond. However, after working alongside Magneto, the siblings departed and redeemed themselves as members of the Avengers.

In X-Factor #10, at the end of the X-Men's Hellfire Gala, Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, was found dead but Magneto was nowhere to be found. This led to the storyline of the Trial of Magneto. Magento and Wanda shared a tender and familial moment that reflected how much they still meant to each other earlier during the Hellfire Gala. The finale found a way to show the firm father-daughter bond that Magneto and Wanda shared despite everything that happened between them.

Who is the Scarlet Witch's biological father?

Expand Tweet

There have been multiple storylines, hinting at the identities of their birth parents, and, eventually, Marvel settled on the idea that Wanda and Quicksilver were the children of Magneto and his wife Magda.

However, recently, the dynamic between the twins and Magneto was altered to remove the biological connection between them. This was revealed during the 2014 crossover event Axis. It was confirmed that Magneto was not their father and also that they were not mutants, but their powers were attributed to experiments the High Evolutionary performed on them.

The Scarlet Witch and her brother Quicksilver's parents were finally identified as Django and Marya Maximoff. This explanation is currently considered canon.

Despite not being biologically related, Magneto has a soft corner for the Scarlet Witch and considers her his daughter.