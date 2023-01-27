"It would be a yes!": Tobey Maguire fuels up speculation about appearing in Avengers: Secret Wars

Avengers: Secret Wars is going to be the biggest crossover event that Marvel has produced. Avengers: Endgame brought people’s wildest imagination to life, and now Secret Wars is expected to go one step ahead. Not only will it have all the new Avengers, but it could also bring in all the old iconic Marvel heroes from across the multiverse to join them.

Phase 4 has been setting up a massive crossover by expanding the multiverse and bringing in the likes of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men into the mix alongside the Illuminati from Multiverse of Madness. While the Illuminati has perished, comic book fans still hope to see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men return.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home (Image via Marvel)

While talking to Marvel.com, Maguire spoke about his experience working on Spider-Man: No Way Home and claimed that he truly enjoyed working on the film. While talking about returning, he said:

"I love these films, and I love all of the different series. If these guys called me and said, 'Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?' or 'Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?', it would be a 'yes!' Because why wouldn't I want to do that?"

So, Tobey Maguire is ready to return, and by looking at Kevin Feige's pattern throughout Phase 4 and Phase 5, it is highly likely that the three Spider-Men from No Way Home will reunite.

Kevin Feige's pattern till Avengers: Secret Wars

Wolverine in Secret Wars (Image via Sportskeeda)

The MCU seems to be riding on nostalgia right now. First, WandaVision brought back Evan Peters, who was turned into Ralph Boner. But rumors suggest that his true revelation is supposed to come in Agatha: House of Harkness. Then Spider-Man: No Way Home brought back the other two Spider-Men along with Matt Murdock and several other villains of the past. Next, Hawkeye reintroduced Kingpin.

Following that, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness included Sir Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier alongside Anson Mount's Blackbolt. And now, Deadpool 3 will include a team-up between Wolverine and Deadpool. So one by one, Kevin Feige and co are bringing back heroes and villains of the past to get the fans ready for the biggest crossover event, i.e., Secret Wars.

Avengers: Secret Wars could feature Tobey Maguire and Hugh Jackman

Spider-Man and Wolverine to join forces in Marvel's Avengers: Secret Wars (Images via Marvel/Sony)

By the time Avengers: Secret Wars hits theaters, it won't be surprising to see cameos from the likes of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Men of two different Earths.

They will be teaming up with the OG Avengers, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, the Fantastic Four, the New Avengers, whatever is left of the Guardians, and perhaps even the Eternals.

It will be interesting to see how Michael Waldron and the director of Secret Wars manage to handle so many heroes in one frame. Endgame brought many big-name actors on set to shoot the final battle, but those who were absent shot their scenes at a different time and were added in through CGI. So Avengers: Secret Wars could use the same technique.

Avengers: Secret Wars arrives on May 1, 2026.

