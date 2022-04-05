Mandalorian S1 gets its own comic adaptation from Marvel: All you need to know about the upcoming issue

After his surprise appearance in The book of Bobba Fett, Mandalorian is set to make another bow. This time, the Beskar-clad bounty hunter will appear on the colorful panels of the comic book medium.

The official website of Star Wars announced that the first season of the award-winning Disney plus series will be adapted into a pristine comic book franchise.

The first eight episodes of Din Djarin and baby Grogu's journey will be adapted into eight issues. The series will be written by Rodney Barnes, known for graphic novels like Killadelphia and Star Wars: Lando - Double or Nothing.

The comic will be illustrated by Georges Jeanty, known for Age Of X-Man: X-Tremists, U.S.Agent: American Zealot, and Batman: Streets of Gotham.

Barnes, in an interview on the official website, said:

“The story of the Mandalorian checks so many boxes of the stuff I’m passionate about…I love Westerns, fantasy, science fiction, comedy, drama…it’s a dream gig for any writer. I’m just glad I was chosen for this assignment!”

Mandalorian’s comic book debut and other Star Wars projects

Star Wars has a well-established series of graphic novels like War of the Bounty Hunters, Darth Vader, High Republic – Trail of Shadows, and Vader down. While a few fans demanded fresh stories instead of milking the same existing characters already seen on the screen, creators promised that the comic book depiction of the bounty hunter will be unique and add more details to the Disney Plus series.

Jeanty expressed his vision for the series on Star Wars' official website:

“I’ve always thought an artist’s style is a lot like writing in shorthand. It’s very subjective. What I bring to Star Wars is my detail and love for a galaxy far, far away…Star Wars, especially where bounty hunters are concerned, is a messy landscape. I love drawing all the little details.”

The Illustrator added:

“My look has always be detail-oriented, and with The Mandalorian, there is so much going on with the character and in the background, and I look forward to adding visually to the already rich tapestry that makes up this universe!”

The news of Mando's comic book adaptation comes after the announcement of a five-issue miniseries titled Star Wars: Obi-Wan, which is due for release in May, and Star Wars Tales: Krrsantan#1, the black-furred Wookie we last saw on the big screen in The Book of Bobba Fett.

The first issue of The Mandalorian will hit the stands and will be available for download on the Star Wars website in June. However, the exact date of the release hasn’t been revealed yet.

