Manifest Season 4 Part 2: 10 major plot twists to expect

The first part of Manifest season 4 became a huge hit with the release of a couple of episodes in November 2022. The adventure series, with its twists and turns, has kept viewers glued to the screen throughout the seasons. The interesting sequence of events will culminate into a fitting climax with Manifest season 4 ending in part 2.

Jeff Rake, the creator of Manifest, has let out hints on what the series might focus on. He said that the central part of the story will be revelations about the passenger community on Flight 828. The lead characters of Ben, Michaela, Cal, and Olive will interact with the passengers in every episode.

The story of Manifest season 4 part 2 uses June 2 as the “death date” while Netflix announced the release of the show in the spring of 2023. However, as the show did not air on April 7, as predicted by some media reports, the next date is officially June 2, 2023. Various plot twists are also awaited in the second part of the final season.

Storyline twists expected in Manifest season 4 part 2

Officially airing in June 2023, the second part of Manifest season 4 is set to answer many of the questions raised in the previous season. The more than five-year journey of the passengers will end with a finale that provides solutions to all their problems. Fans are waiting for some twists in this ever-evolving storyline.

1) The 10 episodes of part 2 will have all the answers

Manifest @ManifestNFLX The end is calling. Season 4's final episodes land on Netflix June 2nd. The end is calling. Season 4's final episodes land on Netflix June 2nd. https://t.co/f07YA5rRdW

Manifest's storyline has been developing intrigue in the situations presented to the audience. Viewers have been waiting for a solution to these problems. Part 2 of the last season of the show is expected provide all the answers, including what happened to the passengers when the aircraft disappeared.

2) A volcanic apocalypse to be avoided

The goal of the lead characters of Manifest is to avoid disaster on the “death date”. With the show coming to an end, this is going to be the top priority. Unfortunately, this long-term problem does not apply only to passengers anymore. This adds to the danger for the rest of the world.

3) Cal will play a key role in preventing the apocalypse

Cal, who is grown up now, is going to be one of the prominent characters not only to expose the truth behind the flight but also to fight the chief enemy. Angelina Meyer, played by Holly Taylor, has continued to be the main villain in Manifest after absorbing a shard of Omega Sapphire.

4) Plot revolving around the return of some characters

The lead characters will look for solutions to save the world (Image via Netflix)

Besides the main characters of Ben, Michaela, Cal, Olive, Saanvi, Jared, Angelina, and Robert, some other characters will have important roles to play in the story. Some confirmed characters include Ellen Tamaki as Drea, Mahira Kakkar as Aria, Jared Grimes as Adrian, Garrett Wareing as TJ, and Ali Lopez-Sohaili as Eagan.

5) Expect new characters with twists in the tale

Lesser known characters may be seen in this season of Manifest. This includes Tela, June, Captain Kevin Fahey, Detective Price, and Henry Kim, a passenger who was detained in Singapore. Kyle Boyd is another passenger of Flight 828 who will have a significant part as will the Eden twins, played by Brianna and Gianna Riccio.

6) The divine connection in all this drama

The callings reveal divine connections (Image via Netflix)

The story of the last season of Manifest will proceed to signal that the callings have a divine basis. It would also be clear that everything is interconnected and the world is in danger. Moreover, it will show that is a need to be a better person to avoid the danger that is going to befall.

7) The Stone family would grieve Zeke’s sacrifice

Matt Long's character, Zeke sacrificed himself at the end of part 1 of Manifest season 4. He realized that he could fix things and absorbed Cal’s cancer. Zeke’s character is unlikely to return in part 2. The Stone family will be shown grieving his death.

8) A tussle between the leads and the rest of the passengers over preserving the planet

While Michaela, Jared, and Ben are trying to come to terms with their powers and how to handle them, Cal must fight the increasingly powerful Angelina. Although some of the other passengers disagree, the Stone family, Cal, and the leads attempt to save the world from its downfall.

9) Angelina believes she deserves the Lifeboat more than others

The team must try to avoid the apocalypse (Image via Netflix)

Angelina believes she is Noah, and she and her family deserve to board the ark. While she is looking to prevent others from getting the Lifeboat, the remaining team of Manifest needs her as she has the Sapphire. Cal may decide to collaborate with her even though he detests her. The team will need to decide whether to cooperate with Cal’s mother’s killer or look for another way.

10) Michaela and Jared may come together

Claudia @itsmeclaudiia About to start S4 of #Manifest and Netflix better give me my Michaela and Jared endgame About to start S4 of #Manifest and Netflix better give me my Michaela and Jared endgame

Now that Zeke is gone, viewers would expect Michaela to grieve Zeke's loss, but eventually, she is expected to move on. Jared, on the other hand, still holds feelings for Michaela and would be happy to get back with her. Moreover, Zeke’s death has left the space open for this romance to flourish.

Look out for part 2 of Manifest season 4 slated to air on Netflix on June 2, 2023. This is the finale of the mysterious disappearance and reappearance of Flight 828.

