Mantis actress talks MCU future after Guardians 3

Mantis actress Pom Klementieff, recently spoke about her future in the MCU after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in a recent interview with Esquire. Klementieff played the character in two Guardians films, two Avengers films and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

When asked about her character's future in the MCU and whether or not there would be future Guardians of the Galaxy films, Pom Klementieff stated that she did not know for sure:

"We don’t know what’s going to happen with the characters, if there’s going to be more movies, if we’re going to come back. We have no clue. Mantis is going to go riding and see what’s up."

However, she did express excitement about going to the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where her next film Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part 1 and her BMW short film were set to premiere.

Although Klementieff is unsure about her future as Mantis, she did earlier reveal in an interview on the Disney D23 Inside Podcast that she was willing to do spin-off projects focused on her character.

She had also stated in the interview that the Guardians of the Galaxy stories are not fully over, even though Guardians 3 had marked the end for the team that the fans had grown to love.

When can fans next see Mantis in the MCU?

As to when fans can next see the empathy-powered Guardian in the MCU, it remains to be seen, given how the character had ended her time with the Guardians of the Galaxy in Guardians 3.

When the fans last saw Mantis, she like Star-Lord, Nebula and Drax, had left the team, departing from Knowhere with her tamed Abilisk monsters that she rescued from the clutches of the High Evolutionary.

Mantis cited that she had wanted to leave the team to find her own identity after claiming to have only lived her life initially doing what Ego wanted and later doing what the Guardians themselves expected and wanted her to do.

klementief @gillantieff mantis velocity edit #mantis pom klementieff one dance mantis velocity edit #mantis pom klementieff one dance https://t.co/LyQjRnGhGC

Aside from this, it was left unclear as to what her future path would be unlike Star-Lord, who left the team to visit, reconcile and spend time with his maternal grandfather on Earth, and Nebula and Drax, who sought to govern and take care of Knowhere, which now included the former experiments of the High Evolutionary as its inhabitants, as well as Adam Warlock.

Also, while Star-Lord was confirmed to return in the MCU's future, the likes of Nebula, Drax, Gamora and Mantis returning was left a mystery.

Also impacting Mantis' future in the MCU is Pom Klementieff's comments about joining James Gunn over at DC in one of his projects, though it is currently unknown as to which one she would be joining.

Thus, it would be a while until Marvel Studios decides to explore her character further following Guardians of the Galaxy 3 as they need to figure out her trajectory without Gunn's aid, since the filmmaker has now shifted all his focus to the DC Universe as its newly instated co-CEO.

As a result, fans will probably have to wait until Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars until they can see the character again alongside the likes of Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon and the other Guardians.

However, fans of Mantis can rest assured, knowing that Pom Klementieff is open to reprising her role as the empathy-powered Guardian for future MCU spin-offs centered on the character.

Zack Newirth @znewirth Saw Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 last weekend, and in combo with the Holiday Special, Mantis has become my favorite Guardian. Just so damn funny and weird, @PomKlementieff is amazing in the role. And I very much love the running theme of her falling on her head in Vol 3. Saw Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 last weekend, and in combo with the Holiday Special, Mantis has become my favorite Guardian. Just so damn funny and weird, @PomKlementieff is amazing in the role. And I very much love the running theme of her falling on her head in Vol 3. https://t.co/8iN60lHabZ

Fans of Pom Klementieff can next catch her in the two-part Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning films which will hit theaters in July 2023 and June 2024 respectively.

