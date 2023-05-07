Marvel fans find the most absurd reason for Ant-Man Quantumania failure

Marvel fans all around the world have witnessed the rise of a new hero in the form of Ant-Man. With his incredible shrinking ability and mind-boggling heists, this superhero has become a fan-favorite among Marvel enthusiasts. However, one character that stands out in the Ant-Man series is none other than Luis, played brilliantly by Michael Peña.

However, the recent release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been met with disappointment from some fans, who believe that the movie's failure is due to the absence of a classic Luis monologue.

Marvel fans have been left wondering what caused the underperformance of the highly anticipated Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. While some may point to marketing strategies or high expectations, fans have come up with an absurd reason for why the film has underperformed – the absence of Michael Peña's iconic monologues.

The absence of Luis: Why Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania failed to impress

The theory stems from a Reddit thread.

Peña's character, Luis, is known for his lengthy, anecdotal monologues, (Image via Netflix)

According to this, the real reason behind the failure of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is that Marvel did not bring back Michael Peña's character, Luis, to do another iconic monologue. In the previous two sequels, Luis's storytelling technique, which includes hilarious anecdotes and fast-paced recollections, captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.

In the thread, fans howled about the absence of the hilarious character Luis. His absence from the film is the primary reason why it has underperformed at the box office and failed to capture the attention of audiences. They claim that without Peña's character, the film lacks the humor that made the earlier installments so popular.

While the theory might seem absurd on the surface, there is some truth to the idea that Michael Peña's character played a significant role in the previous Ant-Man movies' success. In both films, his character provided comic relief in otherwise serious situations, making the films more enjoyable for audiences.

Peña's character, Luis, is known for his lengthy, anecdotal monologues, which he delivers in a rapid-fire, energetic style. These monologues often provide crucial information for the film's plot while being entertaining in their own right. Without Peña's unique brand of humor, the film lacked the crucial element of levity that made the other Antman movies so enjoyable to watch.

It is also worth noting that Peña's role in previous related movies was not just limited to providing comic relief. He played an essential role in the films' overarching plots, providing information and moving the story forward in significant ways.

Luis's absence from the film resulted in the loss of humor and charm that made the previous movies such a hit with audiences. Fans who were looking forward to seeing Peña reprise his role in the film were undoubtedly disappointed by his absence.

Will Luis be back for future installments?

Fans howled about the absence of the hilarious character Luis. (Image via Getty Images)

Despite the controversy surrounding the movie's underperformance, there is still hope for the future. Rumors suggest that Michael Peña has expressed interest in returning to the franchise. His character's absence in the latest movie might be a deliberate decision to build anticipation for his return in the next installment but nothing is certain yet.

Marvel has a vast universe of characters to draw from, and they have a proven track record of listening to their fans. With Luis being such a beloved character, it's likely that Marvel will take his absence in the latest movie into consideration when planning future installments.

Poll : 0 votes