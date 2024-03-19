Megamind Rules! Ending Explained: Does Megamind beat his Old Tutor?

Megamind Rules! brings back the old paradoxical question that the original film had raised: Does a hero or a villain have pre-destined roles, or do their actions define them? 2024 is the year for the fans of Megamind who have had to wait for over a decade for the continuation of their favorite blue-skinned alien's story, with the dropping of two new properties - a film and a series!

The animated movie, Megamind vs the Doom Syndicate picked up where the original film had left off, with Megamind abandoning his villainous ideals to become the protector of his city. The film also acts as the pilot of the television series Megamind Rules!, an exclusive property available on the streaming platform Peacock.

Megamind Rules! has dropped its eight-episode run of its first season, and fans are left with some questions about its ending.

Megamind Rules! Ending: What was Machiavillain's end goal?

Expand Tweet

Megamind Rules! delves more into the titular blue-headed alien, Megamind's backstory, introducing Machiavellian, who was once his mentor but has now become his opponent. Machiavillain was introduced at the end of Megamind vs The Doom Syndicate.

The villain's machievellian tendencies are on full display in Megamind Rules! Season 1 Episode 8, where the final confrontation ensues between the mentor and the pupil. Episode 8 begins with the citizens celebrating Comet Day, while Machiavillain finds nefarious ways to test who Megamind really is. The episode begins with Keiko confessing to Chum (a fish in a mechanical suit) that she has given away Megamind's binky to Machiavillain.

Meanwhile, Roxanne, who is hosting the aforementioned Comet ceremony, introduces Megamind to the public, prompting the alien-villain-turned-hero to rush to the place. Machiavillain reintroduces him, reminding Megamind of his own time as an evil opposition and forcing him to acknowledge the impossibility of keeping a truly bad villain down. Machiavillain offers him a choice of returning to continue his villainy or remaining a hero.

Megamind Rules ending: How did Megamind rise to the challenge?

Expand Tweet

When Megamind steadfastly chooses the latter, Machiavillain begins hosting an event titled "Who wants to save a city?". He informs Megamind that he will have one hour to save the city by overcoming a series of three challenges, to which there will be one clue each. Machiavillain strikes a deal — if Megamind manages to complete the challenge, Machiavillain will leave him alone.

Should the pupil fail, Megamind would have to destroy Metro City. The three clues lead Megamind to come up against former members of the Doom Syndicate, who have teamed up with Machiavillain. The first clue leads Megamind and his friends to the observatory where the comet is being broadcast live. Here however, his attempt to fight against the hypnotist Pier leads him to cause collateral damage to the telescope, thereby affecting the broadcast of the comet festival.

The second clue leads Megamind to the power station, where his attempts to save the day causes a massive power outage in the city. The third and final showdown is instigated at Megamind's lair, where Machiavillain and the members of the Doom Syndicate tricks Megamind into knocking the comet off-course and sending it to Metro City.

Megamind Rules ending: Does Megamind save the day?

Expand Tweet

Megamind confesses to Keiko that he had never truly defeated Machiavillain. Despite the heroes' best attempts to save the day, they are unable to, and Machiavillain shows up, using Megamind's binky to destroy the comet, prompting the crowd to cheer.

Machiavillain further broadcasts the footage of Megamind destroying the observatory and power station, and frames the latter's well-intentioned attempts as acts of villainy. Here, Machiavillain tries to get credit for being the true hero. Meanwhile, Keiko too confesses that she had given the binky to Machiavillian, but Megamind forgives her, realizing that they had both been tricked by the villain.

As Roxanne is forced to delcare Megamind Public Enemy Number 1, Megamind and his friends become fugitives from the law, seeking to find Metro Man. As a prominent part of the original film, Metro Man has been absent from Megamind Rules!, but the cliffhanger teases his return. One can expect to see the former opponents team up to defeat the true villain of the story in season 2 of Megamind Rules!

Megamind Rules! is available to watch on Peacock. All eight episodes dropped on March 01, 2024.