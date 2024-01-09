How much is a Peacock subscription for the 2024 NFL Playoffs? All you need to know

For the exclusive right to broadcast one NFL playoff game, Peacock has paid almost $110 million to the NFL. This coming weekend, Mike Tirico and Jason Garrett will be reunited in the commentary booth during a playoff game in Kansas City that will be only on Peacock.

In a November 2023 interview, NBC Sports' President of Acquisitions & Partnerships, Jon Miller, stated that live professional sports programming on streaming platforms like Peacock is not going away very soon.

Till 2028, Peacock will be the exclusive broadcaster of one NFL regular season game; the fate of future postseason games is currently unknown. NFL fans should so already become acquainted.

The NFL is hardly new to streaming. Yahoo aired the first NFL game exclusively for streaming in 2015. Over the past couple of seasons, Amazon Prime has had the exclusive right to show NFL games on Thursday nights.

Fans can download the Peacock app or create an account with an email address at peacock.com to watch the NFL Wildcard Round game that will air on Peacock this weekend. For tablets, smart TVs, and smartphones, the network provides streaming access.

The starting monthly cost of Peacock's premium plan is $5.99, with the opportunity to upgrade to "Premium Plus" for $11.99. Additionally, Peacock offers annual prices, which users can cancel whenever they see fit.

2024 NFL Playoffs schedule: Which games will air on Peacock?

Peacock will broadcast the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Wildcard Round match on Saturday, January 13, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. This is the first NFL playoff game that will only be available on streaming services.

The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and the Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa square off in a quarterback duel that promises to be one of the most exciting Wildcard games of the season.

Which channels will broadcast other NFL Wildcard Round games?

Below are the full broadcasting details of all the NFL Wildcard games starting on Saturday:

Saturday, January 13

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans (4:30 p.m. ET) – NBC

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs (8:00 p.m. ET) – Peacock

Sunday, January 14

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills (1:00 p.m. ET) – CBS

Green Bay Packers at No. 2 seed Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET) – FOX

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions (8:00 p.m. ET) – NBC

Monday, January 15

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:00 p.m ET) – ESPN