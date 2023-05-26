Mission Impossible 7 runtime: It is the longest film of the franchise

Mission Impossible 7 will be the penultimate film of Tom Cruise’s death-defying movie franchise, and it could turn out to be the biggest one yet in every sense! After the record-breaking success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, Cruise has managed to entice a new generation of fans who are all looking forward to Dead Reckoning Part One now.

Viewers are likely to be in for a treat because Mission Impossible 7 is officially the longest movie of the franchise. Fans suspect that it could prove to be a massive extravaganza of practical stunt work where Tom cruises in a small car, rides a motorcycle off a cliff, fights on top of a moving train, and does so much more!

How long is Mission Impossible 7’s runtime?

Esai Morales vs. Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One (Image via Paramount)

As per a new report from IGN, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One clocks in at 2 hours and 36 minutes. Once the credits are added, then the running time extends to 2 hours and 45 minutes. Before this, none of the M:I movies had even crossed the 150 minutes' mark.

The following list reveals the runtime of every M: I movie before Dead Reckoning Part One:

Mission: Impossible – 1 hour and 50 minutes

Mission: Impossible 2 – 2 hours and 4 minutes

Mission: Impossible III – 2 hours and 6 minutes

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – 2 hours and 13 minutes

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – 2 hours and 11 minutes

Mission: Impossible – Fallout – 2 hours and 27 minutes

Since Mission Impossible 7 leads us into the finale event, Dead Reckoning Part 2 could turn out to be an even longer movie.

Cast and synopsis of Mission Impossible 7

Mission Impossible 7 cast (Image via Paramount)

In director Christopher McQuarie’s Dead Reckoning Part One, Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt, and fans will see the regular members come back, including Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, and Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis.

Along with them, Henry Czerny is set to return from the original movie as Agent Eugene Kittridge, while new additions include Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), and Mark Gatiss (Sherlock).

Meanwhile, Esai Morales plays the new big bad guy, Gabriel, who is a ghost from Ethan’s past.

Mission Impossible 7 villain (Image via Paramount)

Paramount Pictures has revealed the synopsis of the film, which states:

"In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.”

The synopsis continues:

“With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan's past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most."

The lengths that Ethan Hunt will have to go to this time will be new even by his standards, and that’s what makes Dead Reckoning Part One so interesting.

Mission Impossible 7 hits theaters on July 12.

