Monsters at Work Season 2 Episodes 5 & 6: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Monsters at Work Season 2 Episodes 5 & 6 will be released on April 20, 2024, on Disney and Disney XD. The latest episodes were all about Tylor making up his mind to choose what was best for him. Given the offer Worthington made, it was likely that Tylor would join Fear Co. However, he proved that he is loyal to Monsters Inc. and wouldn’t betray his friends.

The latest episodes weren’t all about Tylor, as they also focused on the upbeat and bubbly Val, who showcased her true potential by filling a canister at once despite not being a jokester. Unbeknownst to Tylor Tuskman, things are going to get tough as his allegiance will be questioned in the upcoming installments. Follow along with the article to learn more about Monsters at Work Season 2 Episodes 5 & 6.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Monsters at Work Season 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

When will Monsters at Work Season 2 Episodes 5 & 6 be released?

As mentioned above, Monsters at Work Season 2 Episodes 5 & 6 will be released on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Episode 5, titled “It’s Coming From Inside the House,” will be released at 10:00 am ET, and Episode 6, titled “Field of Screams,” will be released just after the previous one, which is exactly at 10:30 am ET.

Below is the complete release schedule for Monsters at Work Season 2 Episodes 5 & 6 for all selective regions with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Episode 5 Time Episode 6 Time Pacific Time Saturday, April 20, 2024 7 am 7:30 am Central Time Saturday, April 20, 2024 9 am 9:30 am Eastern Time Saturday, April 20, 2024 10 am 10:30 am British Summer Time Saturday, April 20, 2024 3 pm 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, April 20, 2024 7:30 pm 8 pm Central European Time Saturday, April 20, 2024 4 pm 4:30 pm Australian Central Time Episode 3 - Saturday, April 20, 2024Episode 4 - Sunday, April 21, 2024 11:30 pm 12:00 am

Where to watch Monsters at Work Season 2 Episodes 5 & 6

Monsters at Work Season 2 Episodes 5 & 6, and all the latest and proceedings installments of the animated comedy will be released initially on Disney Channel and Disney XD.

For fans on the move, the series can also be streamed on Disney Now, which can only be accessible for those having subscriptions to any of the TV providers, including Direct TV and Xfinity. Disney Plus has yet to include the sequel in its library. However, fans can still revisit all 10 episodes of the first seasons.

A brief recap of Monsters at Work Season 2 Episode 3 & 4

Expand Tweet

Monsters at Work Season 2 Episodes 3 & 4 focused on Tylor being perplexed by the offer Johnny made. Although it was a dream come true for him to work for Fear Co. as a scar ester, it would ultimately mean betraying his friends and Monsters Inc. Before Fritz’s 40th work anniversary, Tylor disclosed everything to Val, who was surprised that Johnny Worthington offered her friend a job.

Tylor met Johnny at a restaurant, where they further discussed their work. Tylor was shocked after he learned that Fritz’s work anniversary was also being celebrated at the same restaurant. Despite trying his best to be at two places without disappointing either his colleagues or Johnny, Tylor eventually landed in a tight spot.

However, Johnny came to the rescue as he understood the situation Tylor was in. After everyone left, Tylor discovered Johnny’s rookie card, which he wanted to return to him. Promising Val that he would return soon, Tylor visited Johnny at Fear Co., where he was offered a tour.

Being persistent, Johnny still tried to bargain a deal with Tylor to make him his employee, but the latter politely declined the offer. In Tylor’s absence, Val had to fill in for him as a jokester, and surprisingly, she did a great job. Noticing her potential, Mike commended her potential and suggested that she could do better if she became a jokester.

Meanwhile, chaos engulfed Monsters Inc., where Fritz and his team were blamed for not checking leaked canisters. Duncan was doing his own investigation to find the perpetrator responsible for the leakage in canisters. During his search, Duncan found a coffee cup of Fear Co. with Tylor’s name on it, raising suspicion and casting doubt on the latter.

What to expect in Monsters at Work Season 2 Episodes 5 & 6

Expand Tweet

Monsters at Work Season 2 Episodes 5 & 6 will likely see Duncan calling an impromptu meeting where he will reveal the perpetrator behind the leakage, who is none other than Tylor. Given Duncan will use the coffee cup of Fear Co. that bears Tylor’s name, it would be tough for the latter to prove that his allegiance lies towards Monsters Inc.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Monsters at Work Season 2 as 2024 progresses.