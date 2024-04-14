Monsters at Work season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Monsters at Work season 2 had its global premiere on April 5, 2024. Unlike the previous season, the sequel was released with a doubleheader debut. With yet another installment, Tylor is all set to find his true potential by proving to everyone that despite being the former King of Scare, he can also do his job better by working in Monsters Inc. as a jokester.

Monsters at Work season 2 was announced to be in development in September 2021, and the news was made public by Henry Winkler, who plays Fritz in the series. The sequel was officially confirmed at the Annecy International Animation Festival 2022.

During the announcement, it was also revealed Kevin Deters and Stevie Wermers will be replacing Bobs Ganaway and Stephen J. Anderson as showrunner and supervising director. Follow along with the article to learn about the episode count and release schedule of Monsters at Work season 2.

How Many episodes will there be in Monsters at Work season 2

Similar to the first season, Monsters at Work season 2 will also run for ten episodes from April 5 to May 4, 2024. The only difference in the sequel is the episodes will be released in a double-header format. The episodes will drop every Saturday and will have a runtime of 21 to 24 minutes.

Release schedule for Monsters at Work season 2

Below is the complete release schedule for Monster at Work season 2:

Episode Title Date Episode 1 A Monstrous Homecoming Monday, April 5, 2024 Episode 2 The C.R.E.E.P. Show Monday, April 5, 2024 Episode 3 Setting the Table Monday, April 13, 2024 Episode 4 Opening Doors Monday, April 13, 2024 Episode 5 It's Coming From Inside the House Monday, April 20, 2024 Episode 6 Field of Screams Monday, April 20, 2024 Episode 7 Monsters in the Dark Monday, April 27, 2024 Episode 8 Lights! Camera! Chaos! Monday, April 27, 2024 Episode 9 Descent into Fear Monday, May 4 2024 Episode 10 Powerless Monday, May 4, 2024

Plot summary

Monsters at Work season 2 sees Tylor getting accustomed to his new jokester gig at Monsters Inc. However, he experienced a drastic change in his life when his popularity dwindled, and he became an actual joke to many fellow monsters who didn’t believe in him and his company’s vision of scare power replacing laughing power.

Just when he begins to give up on himself, a former fellow King of Scare, Johnny Worthington, the CEO of Fear Co., offers him a job. Tylor will have to make his own choices about whether he can continue as a struggling jokester or embrace his true potential as a scarester. His choices will not only decide his future but also test his bonds.

Season 2 Cast

Primary cast and their characters:

Billy Crystal as Mike Wazowski:

John Goodman as James P. "Sulley" Sullivan

Ben Feldman as Tylor Tuskmon

Mindy Kaling as Val Little

Henry Winkler as Fritz

Lucas Neff as Duncan P. Anderson/ A human father in "The Damaged Room,"/ Richard, a small-winged monster in "Little Monsters".

Alanna Ubach as Katherine "Cutter" Sterns/ other minor characters, such as Carla Benitez, Rosie Levin, a human mother in "The Damaged Room," and the narrator of the orientation film in "Welcome to Monsters, Incorporated."

Recurring cast and their characters:

Bonnie Hunt as Ms. Flint

Curtis Armstrong as Mr. Crummyham

Roxana Ortega as Celia Mae

Bob Peterson as Roz/Roze

Stephen Stanton as Needleman and Smitty/George Sanderson

Christopher Swindle as Jeff Fungus/ Theodore/ Chuck

Aisha Tyler as Millie

John Ratzenberger as Tylor's father Bernard

Jenifer Lewis as Grandma Tuskmon

Joe Lo Truglio and Ali Wong as Jack and Jill

Rhys Darby as Roger Rogers

Nathan Fillion as Johnny Worthington III

Aubrey Plaza as Claire Worthington

Bobby Moynihan as Chet Alexander

Where to watch Monsters at Work season 2

Monster at Work season 2 will be available to watch on the Disney Channel and Disney XD. The sequel can also be streamed online on Disney Now, but only for those who have a subscription to any of the TV Providers, including Direct TV, Verizon, and Xfinity. While, for some reason, the sequel is not available on Disney Plus, fans can revisit the first season on the platform.

Stay tuned for more news and updates for Monsters at Work season 2 as 2024 progresses.