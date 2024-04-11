Monsters at Work season 2 episodes 3 & 4: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Monsters at Work season 2 episodes 3 & 4 will be released on April 13, 2024, on Disney and Disney XD. The first two episodes kicked off on a positive note for Tylor, who, despite being honored with the title “King of Screams,” wants to be a Jokester, following Mike and Sully.

However, things are not always easy for anyone who is trying to bring a change in the Monsterverse. Tylor has great potential as a scarer, and he's highly lauded for that by everyone at Monster University. However, the new change has turned him into a joke, and things are different from before.

Given that he has been offered what could be best for him, Tylor has to decide whether he should walk on his chosen path or return to what is better fitting for him. Read on to learn more about Monsters at Work season 2 episodes 3 & 4.

When will Monsters at Work season 2 episodes 3 & 4 be released?

Tylor demonstrates his potential in the scream simulator (Image via Disney Plus)

As stated above, Monsters at Work season 2 episodes 3 & 4 will be released on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Episode 3, titled “Setting Table,” will be released at 10:00 am ET, and episode 4, titled “Opening Doors,” will be released just after the previous one, which is exactly at 10:30 am ET.

Below is the complete release schedule for Monsters at Work season 2 episodes 3 & 4 for all selective regions with the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Date Episode 3 Time Episode 4 Time Pacific Time Saturday, April 13, 2024 7 am 7:30 am Central Time Saturday, April 13, 2024 9 am 9:30 am Eastern Time Saturday, April 13, 2024 10 am 10:30 am British Summer Time Saturday, April 13, 2024 3 pm 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, April 13, 2024 7:30 pm 8 pm Central European Time Saturday, April 13, 2024 4 pm 4:30 pm Australian Central Time Episode 3 - Saturday, April 13, 2024Episode 4 - Sunday, April 14, 2024 11:30 pm 12:00 am

Where to watch Monsters at Work season 2 episodes 3 & 4?

Monsters at Work season 2 episodes 3 & 4, and all the latest installments of the animated comedy will be released initially on Disney Now and Disney XD. For fans on the move, the series can also be streamed on Disney Plus.

The streaming giant has also included all ten episodes of the previous season in its massive catalog.

A brief recap of Monsters at Work season 2 episode 1 & 2

Mike was frustrated due to his and Sully’s jokester technique being mocked by media houses, and he just wanted to give each one of them a piece of his mind. Meanwhile, Tylor was disappointed after failing to make Ben laugh. Tylor realized that his donut jokes weren’t working and all his techniques became boring.

During the Monsters University homecoming, Tylor had to give a speech as the former King of Scream. However, he left everyone confused and became a laughing stock after revealing that he was now a Jokester.

Tylor wanted to give another shot by making a kid laugh with his same old donut joke, but he accidentally scared his target. This caused a mixture of laughter and scream energy in the storage canister.

The next day at the C.R.E.E.P show, Mike and his team received a smaller booth for their Monsters Inc., and it became challenging for them to prove that laughter was indeed a better alternative for scream energy. After being mocked by a couple of monsters, Tylor proved that he was still the King of Scream with a little demonstration at the Fear Co. that shocked everyone.

Later, while Monsters Inc. was demonstrating the laughter energy, Tylor found out that the mixture of laughter and scream energy would blow up the canister, so he decided to dispose of it before anything went wrong.

Impressed by Tylor’s potential, Worthington, the CEO of Fear Co., gave him an offer to join his company.

What to expect in Monsters at Work season 2 episodes 3 & 4?

Monsters at Work season 2 episodes 3 & 4 will see Tylor make up his mind and decide whether being a Jokester is really for him. Tylor is skeptical of his ability as a Jokester.

However, he adherently believes that laughter is the best alternative to scare. Tylor’s decision to go with Fear Co. might also break things up with his best friend, Val, and others, including Mike and Sully.

