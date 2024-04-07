Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

In the first two premiere episodes of Star Trek: Discovery Season 5, the storyline takes a lighter and more expansive turn than the previous season. The episodes saw a crew of the Discovery, now comfortably settled in the 32nd century, face new challenges and adventures.

The events of the episode saw Tilly teaching at Starfleet Academy, Saru, and T'Rina's romance flourishing, and Adira growing more confident. In addition, Stamet felt a bit lost due to the closure of the spore drive program but sought a new purpose.

Now, after the developments of the first two episodes, the show's fans await the next episode. Notably, Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 3, Jinaal, is slated to release on April 11, 2024.

What time will Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 3 come out?

A still from Star Trek: Discovery. (Image via Instagram/@startrek)

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5, Episode 3, Jinaal, will be released on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 12 a.m. PT. Below is the release schedule for the premiere across all time zones:

Time zone Release date Release time Pacific Time Thursday, April 11, 2024 12:00 AM Central Time Thursday, April 11, 2024 2:00 AM Eastern Time Thursday, April 11, 2024 3:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, April 11, 2024 7:00 AM Central European Time Thursday, April 11, 2024 8:00 AM Eastern European Time Thursday, April 11, 2024 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time Thursday, April 11, 2024 12:30 PM Japan Standard Time Thursday, April 11, 2024 4:00 PM

Where to watch Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 3?

Viewers can stream Star Trek: Discovery Season 5, Episode 3 on Paramount Plus, which hosts all the series' seasons. Additionally, in Switzerland, Germany, and Austria, Pluto TV’s "Star Trek" channel offers Seasons 2 and 3. In Canada, Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel broadcasts the series, and you can also stream it on SkyShowtime.

What can you expect from Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 3?

In the first episode of Star Trek: Discovery Season 5, the crew receives a top-secret "Red Directive" mission to retrieve a special object from an 800-year-old abandoned Romulan science vessel. Upon arrival, they find scavengers L’ak and Moll already on the ship. Despite a dramatic chase involving warp bubbles and tractor beams, the scavengers escape.

This introduces a reason for Book, adept at dealing with illegal items, to join the mission. The first two episodes, titled Red Directive and Under the Twin Moons, focus on positioning characters and setting the narrative for the season. The storyline evolves into an Indiana Jones-style quest across various worlds.

Furthermore, Captain Burnham and her team must find puzzle pieces to unlock ancient technology related to the Progenitors, which is an ancient alien race that influenced humanoid life.

Following this, the journey leads them to Lyrek, a jungle planet necropolis. Meanwhile, character-driven developments unfold: Saru resigns from Starfleet to become a Federation ambassador with T’Rina, Tilly rejoins the crew as a science specialist, and Book reenters as an advisor.

The premiere also introduces Captain Rayner, a new character with a different outlook on missions and conflict resolution. Rayner unexpectedly becomes Burnham’s Number One after a desert chase on Q’Mau.

Now for Episode 3 of the show, the official synopsis of the episode reads as follows:

"The crew of the USS Discovery explores new worlds and civilizations."

Based on the synopsis, fans can expect the exploration of new worlds and civilizations. This ties in with the Indiana Jones-style quest established in the first two episodes, which suggests the crew will continue their adventure across diverse planets. Moreover, the third episode may introduce a new world that contributes a piece to the puzzle regarding the Progenitors' ancient technology.