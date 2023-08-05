Alien: Marvel Comics announces new series featuring the subspecies of Xenomorphs

Marvel's recently announced Alien is set to receive a completely new series in November. It will follow the current run of the series, the story of which is being described as a "great epic" by the comic book publisher. Coming from the current team of Declan Shalvey and Andrea Broccardo, the new story is all set to explore the dark depths of the franchise's mythos.

The new Alien comics are also set to introduce a new subspecies of the Xenomorphs, which will add greatly to the already-established franchise lore. With the new series set to be connected to the ongoing one, Shalvey and Broccardo discussed exactly what fans can expect from the upcoming comic book series.

New Alien comic run to begin in November from the team of Declan Shalvey and Andrea Broccardo

Explore even darker depths of the Alien mythos this November in a new 'Alien' #1! : bit.ly/3rVFgAd pic.twitter.com/Z30jrQknVj In deep space spins a world infected by the universe’s greatest killers.Explore even darker depths of the Alien mythos this November in a new 'Alien' #1!

The current Marvel comic run by Shalvey focuses on scientist Batya Zahn trying her best to get her family from the icy moon where she has been researching water conservation. However, when the extraordinary killing machine Xenomorph is discovered on the planet, all hell breaks lose and Zahn must make her stand against the creature.

The run is currently set to end with the upcoming #5 which releases on August 16, 2023. However, it looks like the team behind it already has ideas on where to take the series next and has teased what fans can expect from their upcoming series. As mentioned earlier, the upcoming series is set to launch in November and will be building off the current run. It will dive deep into the franchise's mythos and develop over the new subspecies of Xenomorphs that are set to be introduced soon.

(Although the constant relaunching with each new arc is getting annoying) Alien by Shalvey and Broccardo is everything you could wish from an Alien comics and I'm excited to see them continue.(Although the constant relaunching with each new arc is getting annoying) twitter.com/Marvel/status/…

The comic itself will be connected to the current story, but will also offer a fresh new perspective to readers who wouldn't need prior knowledge before jumping in. While not much was revealed about the story and the characters, fans did learn from Marvel that the story will focus on two time periods. It will have flashbacks showcasing the tale of an earlier doomed crew in each issue.

The story will also have a launch in the upcoming Alien Annual #1 which is set to be released in October. This will get fans up and close to the new subspecies of the Xenomorphs. This wouldn't be the first time a new subspecies was introduced. Directors James Cameron (Aliens) and David Fincher (Alien 3) introduced the Xenomorph Queen and Dog Xenomorph in their films in the franchise.

Sharing his excitement for the story, Shalvey said that it was a joy to continue building their "own little corner of Marvel Comics' Alien universe" with the new "descendant" story arc.

He added:

“We're building on what we've done before (with some nods to previous stories) and get to dig a bit deeper in this arc (both figuratively and literally). It's also a real treat for me to draw a section of the story.”

For fans of the franchise too, this wouldn't be the only content they are set to get soon. Director Fede Alvarez will be bringing his Alien film next year, and Noah Hawley is also currently developing his own series set in the franchise.

Fans can check out the comic when it launches on November 15, 2023.