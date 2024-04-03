Bambi: The Reckoning first teaser introduces Disney's famous character with too big a twist

Shortly after the release of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 and the announcement of the third one, the so-called twisted childhood universe has given a glimpse at Bambi: The Reckoning, a twisted interpretation of the Felix Staten-created beloved deer, which has since become a classic, thanks to the Disney adaptation.

The upcoming film will be a part of the shared universe, which features monstrous versions of classic public domain characters like Winnie the Pooh, Peter Pan, and Pinocchio, among others. Sources confirm that Bambi: The Reckoning will drop in 2024, perhaps towards the end of the year, although no release date has been announced yet.

The teaser gives a glimpse into the grim world and forests where the story occurs. It also shows the villainous version of the Disney character, toppling a car with its horns, hinting at the evil Bambi's immense power.

All the so-called Twisted Childhood universe's characters will soon feature together in an Avengers-inspired lineup.

Bambi: The Reckoning trailer- A story in two parts

The rather vague trailer of Bambi: The Reckoning is divided into exactly two sequences. In the first scene, two men in the woods are trying to shoot a bird tied to a tree but missing. The two men also discuss whether they have shot a deer before, giving a tiny link to the story of our titular character.

The next scene sees the evil version of Bambi coming out of the woods and toppling a car with its antlers, giving a hint of the intense powers the deer possesses. The teaser ends here without diving much into the plot or the characters.

However, an official synopsis for the upcoming film states:

"The film follows Xana (Roxanne McKee) and her son Benji (Tom Mulheron) who find themselves in a car wreck and soon hunted down by the vicious killing machine, Bambi. Bambi will destroy anyone in its path. Oh dear, we aren't done!"

Introducing Bambi as a character in this universe will be crucial to achieving the big event of uniting all the monsters.

It is unclear whether the first Bambi movie will follow in the footsteps of the first Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey and be a micro-budget film. More details are expected soon.

Who is involved in Bambi: The Reckoning?

Bambi: The Reckoning stars Roxanne McKee, Nicola Wright, Samira Mighty, Russell Geoffrey Banks, and Tom Mulheron, among others. So far, other cast members are yet to be announced.

The film is helmed by Dan Allen, with a script by Felix Salten and Rhys Warrington.

The characters in the film will be based on the classic Felix Salten novel from 1923, Bambi, A Life in the Woods. This book was also the inspiration behind the famous Disney movie Bambi.

Apart from this adaptation of Bambi, fans can also expect the standalone movies of Peter Pan and Pinocchio to get release dates, as all of them will be involved in the ambitious crossover, which will be completely new for the entire genre.

More details about Bambi: The Reckoning are expected soon, alongside a full trailer. Stay tuned for more updates.