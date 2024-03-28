Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 already in the works after the sequel's release

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 just premiered a couple of days ago in the United States and the United Kingdom to vastly better reviews than its micro-budget predecessor, which came just a year ago. After two days of theatrical run, it has already been confirmed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield and Scott Chambers that a third installment is in the works.

The idea of the beloved children's book character, Winnie the Pooh, turning into a blood-thirsty monster in a low-budget horror flick did not appeal to all. Rather, filmmakers have banked on this unpredictability and polarized opinions to market the films so far. The first Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey was made on a budget of only $100,000 but ended up earning $5.2 million at the box office.

The second film was made on a much higher budget and has already received good reviews from some. The third part is set to have an even bigger budget and more interesting characters, or their adaptations, from the Winnie the Pooh universe.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3 may come much sooner than expected

Expand Tweet

As we saw with Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, the third film in the universe may also arrive much earlier than some would expect. It took just a year to produce and deliver a finished product after the first film, which also remains one of the best budget-to-box office ratios in history.

As confirmed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield and Scott Chambers of Jagged Edge production, the third part of the franchise is already in the works, which means that it could also drop as soon as in 2025.

Moreover, as revealed by the creators earlier, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey kickstarted what is being referred to as Twisted Childhood Universe, which also contains horror versions of Bambi, Tinkerbell, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Tigger, and Sleeping Beauty, among others.

Expand Tweet

Regardless of when it comes, the third part in the Winnie the Pooh adaptation will be a crucial part of the monster universe that is currently being created by independent horror filmmakers.

Moreover, "Poohniverse," an Avengers-styled monster universe has also been announced by the same production company. It is unclear whether the third Winnie the Pooh will come before the huge event or after it.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is currently running in the theatres and has received mostly favorable reviews, with many critics praising its storytelling and scale. The box office numbers are yet to be released, but it is highly likely that the sequel will also be a huge success.