Batman actress Barbara Rush passes away at 97

Barbara Rush, who once played the iconic Batman villain Nora Clavicle in the TV adaptation starring Adam West, sadly passed away at the age of 97 earlier today. The veteran actress, who has traversed everywhere in Hollywood from films to TV shows, was also a Golden Globe winner. Her career also spanned a long, long time, after she kicked it off with an iconic role in The Goldbergs.

Born on January 4, 1927, Barbara Rush was widely known for her long stretch of appearances, mainly in supporting roles, on many major productions, following her Golden Globe win for the Best Promising Female Newcomer in It Came from Outer Space.

Rush reportedly passed away at her Los Angeles home on March 31, 2024. Her daughter, who is a correspondent at Fox, said to Fox News Digital:

"My wonderful mother passed away peacefully at 5:28 this evening. I was with her this morning and know she was waiting for me to return home safely to transition.It’s fitting she chose to leave on Easter as it was one of her favorite holidays and now, of course, Easter will have a deeper significance for me and my family."

Many tributes have also poured in, even from prominent personalities around the globe, since the news of Barbara Rush passing away got out. It marks the end of an era.

What role did Barbara Rush play in Batman?

Rush played many iconic characters over her long tenure in Hollywood, and many were much more memorable than her iconic Batman appearance. However, her role as the femme fatale Nora Clavicle in the TV adaptation of Batman will always remain unique.

Nora Clavicle is among the least-known characters in Batman history, but also a particularly interesting one. As a prominent antagonist, Rush's Clavicle charmed Mayor Linseed's wife and took over Commissioner Gordon's job in the TV series, eventually replacing all the competent police officers in the city. This caused huge trouble for Adam West's Batman and his associates.

The character did make an appearance in the Batman '66 comic continuation but was never formally introduced to the mass audience. The comic series was eventually canceled and the character could not continue.

While Rush's Batman appearance was limited, following this role, she went on to enjoy a great career in TV, getting cast in a major role in the long-running show Peyton Place. She also appeared in other prominent television productions, including The Streets of San Francisco, The Bionic Woman, and Fantasy Island.

She also became a soap opera star with her recurring role in All My Children.

Barbara Rush will always be remembered as a Hollywood legend for the years to come.