Michael Keaton’s Batman officially joins DC Comics’ main continuity

Michael Keaton is set to make a triumphant return to the DC universe. Despite facing criticism from some quarters, Keaton's portrayal of the iconic superhero was loved by many, and his reappearance is eagerly anticipated by fans worldwide. With the actor set to reprise his role in the upcoming movie, audiences can look forward to seeing a fresh, dynamic take on the iconic character.

Michael Keaton’s Batman had officially returned to DC Comics’ main continuity in Batman #135. The issue, which was released on March 22, 2023, sees Bruce Wayne travel through the multiverse in search of the villainous Barbatos.

Along the way, he crosses paths with Keaton’s Dark Knight, who is still haunted by the death of his parents.

The issue is written by Chip Zdarsky and features art by Mike Hawthorne, Jorge Jiménez, Mikel Janín, and Adriano Di Benedetto.

It is the latest in a series of crossovers between DC’s various comic book universes, and it sets the stage for Keaton’s appearance in the upcoming film "The Flash".

Many fans have been hoping to see Keaton return to the role for years, and his appearance in The Flash has only increased anticipation.

DC confirm Michael Keaton’s Batman will join main continuity during recent FanDome event

The confirmation has been made by DC Comics themselves, as stated in their official announcement.

“DC fans will be thrilled to hear that the Dark Knight is finally returning to the main continuity of the DC Universe. Michael Keaton’s portrayal of Batman is a beloved part of comic book and movie history, and we’re excited to see him back in action alongside our other heroes.”

The announcement was made during DC’s recent FanDome event, where fans were treated to a teaser trailer for the upcoming film, The Flash.

The movie will feature Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, aka The Flash, and will explore the concept of the multiverse - a concept that DC Comics has been exploring in its comics for years.

One of the biggest surprises in the trailer was the reveal that Michael Keaton would be reprising his role as Batman. This, in turn, led to speculation that Keaton’s Batman would be part of the DC Universe proper, rather than simply existing in an alternate universe or timeline.

Michael Keaton’s portrayal of the Dark Knight in the Burton films is still regarded as one of the best in cinematic history, and it will be fascinating to see how he fits into the wider DC Comics world.

Pioneering a new era: Why Michael Keaton's Batman is a game-changing move for DC Comics

The Batman franchise is one of the most popular and lucrative in all of pop culture. (Image via DC)

DC Comics’ decision to bring Michael Keaton’s version of Batman into their main continuity has been met with near-universal praise from fans and critics alike.

It’s a great way to capitalize on the current trend of nostalgia in popular culture. The success of shows like Stranger Things and movies like Ready Player One has shown that audiences have an appetite for revisiting classic stories and characters.

By bringing Keaton’s Batman back into the fold, DC Comics is tapping into that trend.

On the whole, The Batman franchise is incredibly successful, ranking among the most popular and lucrative in the realm of pop culture. By introducing Keaton's Batman into their collection of characters, DC Comics is guaranteeing that they will attract a broad range of fans, whether they are die-hard enthusiasts or newcomers to the franchise.

