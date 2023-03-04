Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marked the end of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, leaving fans with mixed emotions. The decision to kill off T'Challa, the lead character, disappointed many fans. The film was released on November 11, 2022.

The film was also controversial for portraying France as an enemy of Africa, as Wakanda refused to trade its most valuable resource, Vibranium, with any other country, including France.

France's Defense Minister criticized the film's portrayal of the French Armed Forces. The controversy raised questions about the relationship between entertainment companies like Marvel and political entities like governments and militaries.

People are divided into two camps as they argue that the French Defense Minister overreacted. Meanwhile, others talk about the importance of taking a look at how governments respond to cultural products. Many are now curious if Marvel will change the film to avoid offending the French military.

Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been making headlines ever since its announcement. Fans were excited to see the new direction the film was taking when the trailer was released. However, the movie has faced several controversies, leaving fans disappointed, particularly after T'Challa's death.

Now, the movie is facing another controversy, as the French Defense Minister has condemned its portrayal of France as an enemy of Africa. The issue arose when a French journalist on Twitter compared the uniforms of the armed forces in the movie to French soldiers who operated in Mali for a decade.

In response, the minister criticized what he saw as the film's false representation of France's armed forces and paid tribute to the fifty-eight French soldiers who lost their lives defending Mali.

Je pense et rends hommage aux 58 soldats français qui sont morts en défendant le Mali à sa demande face aux groupes terroristes islamistes. Jean Bexon @jean_bexon 📸|Propagande - Dans la dernière production américaine Marvel (Black Panther Wakanda Forever), les mauvais mercenaires français qui opèrent au Mali sont habillés comme des soldats de l'opération Barkhane. 📸|Propagande - Dans la dernière production américaine Marvel (Black Panther Wakanda Forever), les mauvais mercenaires français qui opèrent au Mali sont habillés comme des soldats de l'opération Barkhane. https://t.co/8qKJnutvL5 Je condamne fermement cette représentation mensongère et trompeuse de nos forces Armées.Je pense et rends hommage aux 58 soldats français qui sont morts en défendant le Mali à sa demande face aux groupes terroristes islamistes. twitter.com/jean_bexon/sta… Je condamne fermement cette représentation mensongère et trompeuse de nos forces Armées. Je pense et rends hommage aux 58 soldats français qui sont morts en défendant le Mali à sa demande face aux groupes terroristes islamistes. twitter.com/jean_bexon/sta…

As mentioned earlier, the controversy has raised questions about the relationship between political entities and entertainment companies.

The argument between people is that the French Minister overreacted to what was a work of fiction, and others state that it is important to scrutinize the government's responses to cultural products. They say that one needs to look into what the implications of the government's responses would be on freedom of expression and artistic freedom.

The scene in question in the film involves Wakanda's refusal to trade Vibranium with any other country, with the country's queen citing the "dangerous potential" of others.

It then shows Dora Milaje fighting with military forces who wanted to steal Wakanda's resources, with the Wakandan Warriors forcing them to kneel before a United Nations panel. General Ayo then turns to the French ambassador and says,

"You're welcome."

The French Defense Ministry's recent statement on Black Panther 2 not requiring any modifications does little to quell concerns about the film. The criticism levied by the French Defense Minister himself has raised questions about the movie's potential implications.

While it's uncertain whether Marvel will change the film due to the criticism, it's worth noting that it has already faced several controversies. One such controversy arose after the decision to kill off T'Challa, rather than recast him, resulting in backlash from fans.

Another issue pertains to portraying African nations and cultures in Black Panther 2, with concerns about cultural insensitivity. Neither Marvel nor Disney has responded to Lecornu's comments thus far, and it remains to be seen if they will address the criticism or make any changes to the movie.

The controversy surrounding Black Panther 2 continues to grow as the film faces harsh criticism for portraying France as an adversary of Africa.

Although the French Defense Ministry has stated that they will not be requesting any changes to be made, the disapproval of the Defense Minister carries significant weight.

It remains to be seen if Marvel will respond to the backlash and make any changes to the Black Panther sequel. As the debate continues, it's clear that depicting real-world countries in fictional films is a sensitive issue that can spark heated debate and further scrutiny.

