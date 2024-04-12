Bridgerton season 3 trailer teases Penelope and Colin romance

The Bridgerton Season 3 trailer offers an engaging preview of the upcoming season. It focuses on the characters Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, who are played by Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, respectively.

As evident in the trailer, in this season, the two characters form a unique partnership. This is because Colin agrees to assist Penelope in her search for a suitable husband, as she's eager to move out of her home and make her mark in high society.

The trailer, narrated by Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown, suggests a return of the London elite to social prominence and hints at evolving personal dynamics. Moreover, Penelope and Colin's mission to find her a husband proves more challenging than expected.

Bridgerton season 3 trailer explores themes of love and self-discovery

A still from the trailer. (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Bridgerton season 3 trailer features Penelope expressing self-doubt, to which Colin reassures her of her worth. The narrative takes a turn as Colin starts to recognize his deeper feelings for Penelope beyond mere friendship. The trailer hints at a blossoming romance between them.

The trailer teases the exploration of the central question of whether the mind or the heart guides one's path in life. In terms of themes, fans of the book and series can expect themes of love, friendship, and societal pressures in Bridgerton Season 3. Furthermore, the trailer explores the tension between following one's heart and conforming to social norms.

It's worth noting that this season deviates from the original sequence of Julia Quinn's novels. This is because it adapts the fourth book and focuses on Penelope and Colin instead of Benedict.

What will Bridgerton Season 3 be about?

A still from the trailer. (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

As per Netflix, Bridgerton season 3 centers on Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. As the trailer suggests, this season marks a departure from their usual dynamics and delves into a potential romantic connection between them. The season will be released in two parts, with the first four episodes premiering on May 16, 2024, and the latter four on June 13, 2024.

Season 3's narrative picks up in the aftermath of Season 2’s Featherington Ball. The season saw Penelope heartbroken after overhearing Colin declare he would never court her. Despite falling out with her best friend, Eloise, Penelope is determined to enter the new London season with a renewed sense of independence.

This season will also see her finally ready to move past her longstanding crush on Colin. In this season, Penelope will set her sights on finding a husband to accommodate her double life as Lady Whistledown.

On the other hand, Colin is disheartened to find Penelope distancing herself from him. In an attempt to regain her friendship, he offers to mentor her in gaining confidence to navigate the marriage market. However, as Penelope becomes more successful in society, Colin begins to question whether his feelings for her are merely platonic.

Meanwhile, Penelope's growing prominence in society makes it increasingly challenging to conceal her secret identity as Lady Whistledown.

In addition to the central plot around Penelope and Colin, the season will also explore the evolving dynamics within the Bridgerton family and their acquaintances.

Bridgerton season 3 will be available for Netflix streaming starting May 16, 2024.